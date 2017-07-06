menu

Rally to Save Medicaid: "If This Bill Passes, People Will Die"

Third Drowning in Colorado in One Day


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rally to Save Medicaid: "If This Bill Passes, People Will Die"

Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 2:49 p.m.
By Ana Campbell
Eighteen-year-old Conner O'Donnell receives assistance from Medicaid.
Eighteen-year-old Conner O'Donnell receives assistance from Medicaid.
Brandon Marshall
A A

Katie O'Donnell and her eighteen-year-old son, Conner, found relief from the sun under a tree outside Senator Cory Gardner's office in downtown Denver around noon today, July 6.

In many ways, the tree has been the only comfort Gardner has provided O'Donnell and her son in recent weeks. At age two, Conner was diagnosed with disabilities that have confined him to a wheelchair and necessitate around-the-clock care, something only Medicaid covers. The Republican senator and his colleagues' health-care bill — the American Health Care Act, a replacement of sorts for the Affordable Care Act — would make cuts to the low-income health coverage program that also provides many services for the disabled, including home care. Services that Conner relies on to live.

Related Stories

O'Donnell and Conner joined protesters outside Gardner's office to ask that he vote against the bill. The way O'Donnell tells it, she and her husband drained their bank accounts and retirement funds to care for their son in his first two years of life, before Medicaid kicked in...and she's prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure his care continues. Because "if the bill passes, people will die," she says.

Here are a few snapshots of the day's activities. For more photos, don't miss Brandon Marshall's slideshow

Rally to Save Medicaid: "If This Bill Passes, People Will Die"EXPAND
Brandon Marshall
Rally to Save Medicaid: "If This Bill Passes, People Will Die"EXPAND
Brandon Marshall
Rally to Save Medicaid: "If This Bill Passes, People Will Die"EXPAND
Brandon Marshall
Rally to Save Medicaid: "If This Bill Passes, People Will Die"EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >