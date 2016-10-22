Reader: Cold Crush Closure Shows We Need to Be More Thoughtful About Gentrification

Cold Crush supporters rallied outside the club. Lindsey Bartlett

On October 20, Cold Crush reopened, a week after the venue at 2700 Larimer Street had been declared a public nuisance and closed by the Denver Police Department. In the intervening days, fans of the club had complained of unequal treatment, while neighbors debated the pros and cons of the place. Finally, after a meeting between Cold Crush's owners and city officials, the club was allowed to reopen. But the debate continues. Says Mary Kay:

As a resident of Curtis Mestizo Park for the last seventeen years and as a middle-class white woman, it's simultaneously heartbreaking and maddening to know that transplants (like myself) into Five Points or "RiNo" haven't taken the time to learn about and respect the rich history of communities of color that make up this area in Denver. Since the '90s (and likely earlier), communities of color and white folks have worked hard to decrease violence, increase access to education and creative arts, and have made this a community more accessible to all people, but especially to people who are interested in inclusivity. Five Points and the surrounding areas were formed as a result of racism and classism within downtown. Check out the Blair-Caldwell Library to get a sense of the history of this vibrant community. I in no way condone violence, but I believe violence can take on more forms than gun or gang violence. And I believe we can be more thoughtful and equitable about "gentrification."



