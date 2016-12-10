Reader: Jeff Sessions Is Acting Like a Dictator About Marijuana

Donald Trump stumped in Colorado, the first state to sell recreational marijuana. Brandon Marshall

What will President-elect Donald Trump's administration do about marijuana? In a recent interview, Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML — the Washington, D.C.-based National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws — sees reason for optimism following votes in favor of recreational and medical marijuana in numerous states across the country during last month's election. And he thinks additional progress can be made even with Trump in the White House and pot-hating Jeff Sessions serving as Attorney General, the nation's top law-enforcement official. But some readers are still concerned. Says Terri:

But Flutie is hopeful:



You can fight science, compassion and reason for only so long.



What do you think Trump and Sessions will do about marijuana?

