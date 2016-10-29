menu

Reader: Put on Your Big Boy/Girl/Trans Pants and Deal With Downtown Denver

Reader: Cold Crush Closure Shows We Need to Be More Thoughtful About Gentrification


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Put on Your Big Boy/Girl/Trans Pants and Deal With Downtown Denver

Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 11:41 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Reader: Put on Your Big Boy/Girl/Trans Pants and Deal With Downtown Denver
Britt Chester
A A

Teague Bowlen finally made it to downtown Denver with his "Angry Neighborhood" series, and if that series has shown anything, it’s that living in different parts of Denver can mean completely different experiences — and perhaps no other neighborhood in the city exemplifies this as well as downtown. For all its amenities, though, there are things that denizens of downtown don't enjoy, and this list itemized ten things that make residents of downtown really, really mad. But Scott thinks we missed some:

None of those things really bothered me when I lived downtown. You're missing bums, violence, druggies, garbage overflow, and constant rent spikes.

Related Stories

Adds Lawrence: 

Downtown Denver is an absolute shit-show for the lack of parking and all of the road closures, for sure. And it seems to just be getting worse day by day ????

But then there's this from Adam:

This article should say: Ten things that happen every day in every big city. Put your big boy/girl/trans/whatever you claim pants on and deal with it. This is a tourist state and it's always going to have extra amounts of people here at any given time, so stop crying, and deal with it, for Christ sakes.

Do you live downtown? What do you love about it? What do you loathe?

Read more of our angry neighborhood lists:
1. Eight Things That Make Highlands Ranch Residents Very, Very Mad
2. Seven Things That Make People in Cherry Creek Very, Very Mad
3. Five Things That Make Residents of Capitol Hill Really, Really Mad
4. Eight Things That Make Residents of Aurora Very, Very Mad
5. Seven Things That Make Stapleton Residents Really, Really Mad

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >