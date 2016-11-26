Reader: Sweeping the Homeless Is No Solution, Just Moves Them Around
|
Mayor Michael Hancock and Governor John Hickenlooper serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 23.
Brandon Marshall
On Wednesday, when Governor John Hickenlooper and Mayor Michael Hancock were at the Lawrence Street day shelter, serving Thanksgiving dinner to the homeless, the Denver Police Department continued its city-sanctioned sweep of the streets right outside. The contrast was stark, and the reactions of readers to this latest round of sweeps equally divided. Says Julio:
Thank goodness. Get them into places offering help, and off the streets. I lived right by there for over two years and never really felt safe walking around. Always got harassed for money and food when I'm trying to eat at Snooze on the patio or even just go home.
Responds Rachel:
It frustrates me that the city thinks the solution to addressing homelessness is to just move people around. This is not a solution and it truly reflects very poorly on our city. The last time they tried this it did nothing — because all it does is remove the appearance of homelessness rather than helping anyone.
|
While the shelter was serving Thankgiving dinner, there was another sweep.
Brandon Marshall
What do you think of the homeless sweeps? What do you see as the solution?
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Broncos v Chiefs HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 6:30pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 6:30pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!