menu

Reader: Sweeping the Homeless Is No Solution, Just Moves Them Around

Reader: Denver's Architectural History and Beauty Being Trashed for Growth


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Sweeping the Homeless Is No Solution, Just Moves Them Around

Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 7:51 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Mayor Michael Hancock and Governor John Hickenlooper serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 23.EXPAND
Mayor Michael Hancock and Governor John Hickenlooper serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 23.
Brandon Marshall
A A

On Wednesday, when Governor John Hickenlooper and Mayor Michael Hancock were at the Lawrence Street day shelter, serving Thanksgiving dinner to the homeless, the Denver Police Department continued its city-sanctioned sweep of the streets right outside. The contrast was stark, and the reactions of readers to this latest round of sweeps equally divided. Says Julio:

Thank goodness. Get them into places offering help, and off the streets. I lived right by there for over two years and never really felt safe walking around. Always got harassed for money and food when I'm trying to eat at Snooze on the patio or even just go home.

Related Stories

Responds Rachel:

 It frustrates me that the city thinks the solution to addressing homelessness is to just move people around. This is not a solution and it truly reflects very poorly on our city. The last time they tried this it did nothing — because all it does is remove the appearance of homelessness rather than helping anyone.

While the shelter was serving Thankgiving dinner, there was another sweep.EXPAND
While the shelter was serving Thankgiving dinner, there was another sweep.
Brandon Marshall

What do you think of the homeless sweeps? What do you see as the solution?

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >