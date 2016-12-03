Reader: When I Read About Standing Rock, I Think of Sand Creek

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

On Sunday, November 27, runners in the eighteenth annual Sand Creek Massacre Spiritual Healing Run/Walk and their supporters started the morning at Riverside Cemetery, where descendants honored Captain Silas Soule, who refused to participate in the action that resulted in the killing of 200 peaceful Cheyenne and Arapaho at Sand Creek on November 29, 1864. The run ended at the State Capitol, where Northern Cheyenne organizer Otto Braided Hair remembered those who died at Sand Creek and reminded the crowd to think about "our relatives, the Standing Rock Sioux: They want their homeland protected, their water protected." Says Shoshana:

I think of Sand Creek every time I read about Standing Rock. Terrified to see what the outcome will be this time. Praying for the safety and success of un-armed people on their own land.



Responds Jay:

So ridiculous that you try to draw an analogy to Standing Rock, where the vast majority of protesters are Lefty Do Nothings coming from other states; they're going to be in for a cold winter. People don't realize the elders made this deal over six years ago and sold this land to the private company that is laying the pipe.



Then there's this from Micki:

Thank you, Westword, for making people aware of the Sand Creek Massacre. Not many Americans are aware of native tragedies. Just like the situation in #StandingRock North Dakota. Maybe you guys can shed light on that too because surprisingly people STILL don't know what's going on up there! #NoDaPL #WaterIsLife #istandwithstandingrock

And finally, referring to the North Dakota governor's order for mandatory evacuation, Timy says:

We will see the comparison, 12/5.

Standing Rock Camp, late November 2016. Kate McKee Simmons

