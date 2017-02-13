Ready, Set, Action: Education and Advocacy Events in Denver, February 13-19

Defend Our Constitution Facebook

There are plenty of opportunities to get involved in politics this week, ranging from educational programming to more protests — including six outside of Senator Cory Gardner's Colorado offices today. Here are more than a dozen ways to take action:

Monday, February 13, noon

Cory Gardner: Make a Date With Colorado

Outside Senator Gardner's six Colorado offices

Colorado constituents will rally outside Senator Cory Gardner's offices around the state, as they deliver more than 19,000 petition signatures from residents demanding that Gardner schedule in-state town-hall meetings to hear concerns from Coloradans. Find locations here.

Monday, February 13, noon

Resisting Trump: A Korbel Teach-In

University of Denver Sie Center, Maglione Hall, fifth floor

Faculty from DU's Korbel School will discuss advocacy and resistance tactics for opposing the Trump administration. Erica Chenoweth, Nader Hashemi, Marie Berry, George Demartino and Alan Gilbert will speak; discussion will follow. The program is free and lunch is provided; find out more here.

Monday, February 13, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Young Democrats

Syntax Physics Opera, 554 South Broadway

Denver Young Democrats will elect officers at this monthly meeting. Find out more here.

Tuesday, February 15, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Colorado People's Alliance Phone Bank and Pizza Party

CPA office, 700 Kalamath

The Colorado People's Alliance continues its 100 Days of Action with a phone banks/pizza party at the office; on February 25, it will hold a Know Your Rights training session. Find more information here.

Tuesday, February 14, 5:30 p.m.

Sing Our Rivers Red March

State Capitol

This march for global Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Awareness Day will start at the Capitol, then head down the mall, then return to the Capitol. A companion Sing Our Rivers Red March exhibit is now on display at the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council Gallery; find out more about the march and the show here.

Tuesday, February 14, 6 p.m.

Stories From Wartime

Regis University, Pomponio Family Science Center, Room 212

This free weekly series is dedicated to presenting firsthand accounts of war. The February 14 program is the first in a three-part series on the Vietnam War, with lectures by Nathan Matlock and Michael Chiang. On February 21 the panel will feature Vietnam vets, and on February 28, Vietnamese refugees. Find out more here.

Wednesday, February 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

We Are One Colorado Tour: Boulder

Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oreg Avenue, Boulder

One Colorado is bringing its We Are One Colorado tour to thirteen cities across the state to talk about how to continue to advance equality for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Coloradans and their families. One Colorado will also present the findings of its statewide LGBTQ needs assessment that was conducted in 2016. Find out more here.

Thursday, February 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

We Are One Colorado Tour: Breckenridge

South Branch Library, 103 South Harris Street, Breckenridge

The One Colorado Tour (see above) continues on to Breckenridge; get more details here.

Thursday, February 16, 7 p.m.

How Will President Trump Impact Global Security?

University of Denver, Newman Center

The CELL, the Denver Post and the University of Denver will host a panel discussion exploring the implications of the new administration on U.S. policies and their corresponding effect on nations around the globe. Panelists include Juan C. Zarate, former deputy national security adviser for combating terrorism; Michele Flournoy, former undersecretary of defense for President Barack Obama; Jeremy Bash, former CIA director chief of staff; Ambassador Christopher Hill, dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies; and Samuel J. Rascoff, faculty director of NYU’s Center on Law and Security. Admission is $22; get tickets here.

