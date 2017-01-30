Ready, Set, Action: Five Political Events This Week

EXPAND Protesters at Denver International Airport this weekend. Brandon Marshall

All politics is local, and post-inaugural action didn't stop with the Women's March on Denver or the protests at Denver International Airport this weekend. Here are more ways to get/stay involved this week.

Monday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Stories Without Borders Flash Immigration Event

Sie FilmCenter

According to the Pew Research Center, more than 10 percent of Colorado’s school-age children in 2014 had at least one parent who is an undocumented immigrant. With support from the Fledgling Fund, Stories Without Borders produced Beyond the Wall to share the stories of these children and families. The film premieres at 7 p.m. January 30 at the Sie FilmCenter; since it's a sell-out, there will be a second event at 7 p.m. Monday, February 6. Both showings will be followed by a panel discussion with film subjects, immigration experts and representatives of the City of Denver, including Jamie Torres, deputy director for the mayor's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships; Jo Ann Fujioka, survivor of the WWII internment of Japanese-Americans; Kaye Taavialma, executive director of the Ricardo Flores Magon Academy; and Victor Galvan, campaign manager at Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. The panel discussion will also be live-streamed at beyondthewallfilm.org.

Tuesday, January 31, noon to 1:30

Stop Trump's Swamp Cabinet

1125 17th Street

Moveon.org's Resist Trump Tuesdays continue with a rally outside of Senator Cory Gardner's office in downtown Denver.

Tuesday, January 31, 6 p.m.

Stories From Wartime

Regis University, Felix Pomponio Family Science Center

This popular Regis program returns for thirteen weeks, with war veterans and war refugees talking about their experiences every Tuesday. The series started last week with a lecture on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars; tonight's program will be a panel with veterans of both wars. “Our overarching goal is to educate students and the public about the realities of war so they’ll make well-informed decisions when faced with sending our young men and women into modern war,” explains historian Nate Matlock, director of the Center for the Study of War Experience, which sponsors the class. On February 7, Iraqi and Afghan refugees will be featured. Admission is free for the public, but space is limited. For more information about Stories From Wartime or the Pomponio Center, visit regis.edu or call 303-964-6020.

Wednesday, February 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

We Are One Colorado Tour

Old Towne Library, 201 Peterson, Fort Collins

One Colorado is bringing its “We Are One Colorado” tour to thirteen cities across the state to talk about how to build on — and protect — previous victories and continue to advance equality for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans and their families. One Colorado will also present the findings of its statewide LGBTQ needs assessment that was conducted in 2016. The first stop is Fort Collins; find out more here. On February 7, the We Are One Colorado tour comes to Denver; get more details here.

Saturday, February 4, 1 to 4 p.m.

Community for Unity: Protect Our Muslim Neighbors

Greek Amphitheatre, Civic Center Park

"Is it freedom of religion, or freedom of Christian religion?" ask the organizers of this event. "It seems that every statute of freedom our country was built on is being threatened at the very core. In just a week's time, we've seen more people lose their freedoms than we can truly fathom. People have come here over the past hundreds of years to escape the travesties in their own countries...now we've officially become another country where they are not safe. This event is specifically for showing support to our Muslim neighbors. Let's come together and find ways to support our neighboring Muslim organizations and families alike. Let's learn about their culture and plan how we can best protect them in the years to come. "

Find out more here.

Ongoing:

The ColoradoActivistEvents Facebook page has up-to-date listings of community political events.

One Colorado has created the Colorado Support Project website, which includes Colorado-specific information on everything from reporting hate crimes to resources for DACA/DAPA recipients to questions about the future of marriage equality — in short, what you might need to know living in the age of Trump.

The Women's March has launched 10 actions for the first 100 days; find out more here. And for updated location events, keep an eye on the marchonColorado Facebook page.

