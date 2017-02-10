Ready, Set, Action: Five Ways to Get Politically Involved This Weekend

Supporters of Standing Rock Sioux protesting outside Wells Fargo on February 10. Chris Walker

The political actions just keep coming. On February 10, supporters of the Standing Rock Sioux temporarily shut down Wells Fargo in downtown Denver — and that was just the prelude to many more activist opportunities this weekend. Here are five ways to get involved:

Saturday, February 11, noon

Immigrant & Refugee Community Forum

Place Bridge Academy, 7125 Cherry Creek North Drive

Mayor Michael Hancock, Acting U.S. Attorney for Colorado Bob Troyer and the ACLU's Mark Silverstein will hold a forum to discuss President Donald Trump's recent actions involving immigration — and rights and protections for people living here in Colorado. “The recent Trump administration executive orders regarding immigration, deportation and travel have caused sincere confusion and concern in our communities,” Hancock said in an announcement of the event. “We will not allow these orders to strike fear into our families and neighbors and impact how they live their daily lives. That starts with empowering people with information and resources. I am thankful to the numerous community, nonprofits and government partners who are turning out for this event.” Find out more here.

Saturday, February 11, 1 to 3 p.m.

Colorado Stands With Planned Parenthood

Skyline Park, 1125 17th Street

Thousands of people are expected at this rally outside of Senator Cory Gardner's Denver office that aims to support Planned Parenthood and protest Gardner's votes in favor of repealing the ACA and defunding Planned Parenthood. "This event will feature speakers from the community and personal testimonials about the positive impact Planned Parenthood has had on the lives of Coloradans," says the event's Facebook page. "We will have a station for making donations to Planned Parenthood and materials for writing letters to Senator Gardner. Organizers will collect letters to Senator Gardner at the event to personally deliver to his office when we are scheduled to meet with his staff the following week."

Note: Although there will be a #Protest PP demonstration outside Planned Parenthood's Stapleton Health Center from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on February 11, organizers of Colorado Stands With Planned Parenthood say they will not hold any counter-protest there. Find out more here.

Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Resist Illegitimate Presidents March

Central Park, Boulder

Join the protest against Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, "America's illegitimate presidents," which will start at the southeast corner of Canyon and Broadway, then march to the Boulder County Courthouse. Find out more here.

Sunday, February 12, 1 to 2:15 p.m.

HIAS National Day of Action for Refugees with Project Worthmore

Fletcher Plaza, 9898 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

HIAS, the refugee agency of the Jewish community, is organizing actions across the country on February 12 to demand that America's doors are reopened to refugees fleeing violence and persecution. In the Denver area, HIAS members and supporters will gather with Project Worthmore, an organization that is located in Mango House, a building devoted to refugee services in Denver. Over the past two weeks, these organizations have received threats of violence. Among the speakers are Jonny 5 from the Flobots;

Colorado State Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet; Frank Anello, executive director of Project Worthmore; and P.J. Parmar, owner of the Mango House. Learn more about Project Worthmore here;

find out more about the national day of action here.

Sunday, February 12

Sunday Funday Sock Shopping Day

Nordstrom, Cherry Creek and Park Meadows

Some political actions are serious, others seriously fun. Here's one devised by a Denver woman pushed to the edge by Donald Trump's lambasting of Nordstrom because the company has dropped Ivanka Trump's designs: "In an effort to not feel totally despondent over the state of our union, I'm going to go on a buying spree at Nordstrom (a company I've always loved and relied on and has now earned "f*ing amazing" status with me). Those who know me well probably think this means I'll be in their shoe department. I WON'T! I'll be spending wildly on socks (cool, fun, well-made & warm ones) to hand out to the many homeless folks I encounter every day in Denver. I'm gonna have a Sunday Funday Sock Shopping Day and hand-pick and buy 50 pairs. And, for every 5 "likes" I get in support of this effort, I'll buy 1 more pair up to 50 additional pairs. And, I'm gonna tweet Trump with pictures of the (hopefully) 100 individuals, whom he is sworn to protect, wearing their new clean socks from Nordstrom," she writes. Discover the joy of socks at #sockittotrump #happyfeetresist.