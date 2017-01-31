Ready, Set, Action: More Political Events in Denver This Week

EXPAND Protesters at Denver International Airport this weekend. Brandon Marshall

All politics is local, and post-inaugural action didn't stop with the Women's March on Denver or the protests at Denver International Airport this weekend. Here are more ways to get/stay involved this week.

Tuesday, January 31, noon to 1:30

Stop Trump's Swamp Cabinet

1125 17th Street

Moveon.org's Resist Trump Tuesdays continue with a rally outside of Senator Cory Gardner's office in downtown Denver.

Tuesday, January 31, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Responding to the Refugee & Muslim-Majority Country Ban

Driscoll Ballroom, Driscoll Student Center (North), University of Denver

The University of Denver is hosting a free panel discussion that will respond to President Donald Trump's executive order, with questions to follow, in the first of a series at DU on current events. Panelists include Reverend Dr. Gary Brower, director of the office of religious and spiritual life; Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies; Seth Masket, chair of the political science department; Paul Chan, office of the General Counsel, Laura Maresca, interim vice chancellor; Marjorie Smith, associate dean of International Student Admission; and Lynne Warner, director of International Student and Scholar Services.

Admission is free.

Tuesday, January 31, 1:15 p.m.

Rally to Support Connect for Health CO and ACA

State Capitol

Supporters of affordable healthcare will rally on the west steps of the Capitol in support of the federal Affordable Care Act and Connect for Health Colorado, the state healthcare exchange. Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and Representative Joann Ginal, chairwoman of the Health, Insurance & Environment Committee, will be on hand, along with Coloradans who had insurance troubles before the ACA.

Tuesday, January 31, 6 p.m.

Stories From Wartime

Regis University, Felix Pomponio Family Science Center

This popular Regis program returns for thirteen weeks, with war veterans and war refugees talking about their experiences every Tuesday. The series started last week with a lecture on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars; tonight's program will be a panel with veterans of both wars. “Our overarching goal is to educate students and the public about the realities of war so they’ll make well-informed decisions when faced with sending our young men and women into modern war,” explains historian Nate Matlock, director of the Center for the Study of War Experience, which sponsors the class. On February 7, Iraqi and Afghan refugees will be featured. Admission is free for the public, but space is limited. For more information about Stories From Wartime or the Pomponio Center, visit regis.edu or call 303-964-6020.

Colorado People's Alliance

Wednesday, February 1, 10 a.m.-noon

Colorado People's Alliance Action for Immigrant Rights

COPA office, 700 Kalamath Street

Colorado People's Alliance has started its 100 Days of Action in response to Trump. Initially, this session was set for a "phonebank where we will call our local legislators and let them know why and how they should support and protect our immigrant communities, especially those who receive DACA." But now COPA plans to pay a call on one of those legislators, and "target one of our congressional leaders and his silence regarding Trump's actions against his immigrant constituents. We will be engaging this elected official to hold him accountable while also hosting a rally outside his office building, urging him to stand up for his immigrant constituents by denouncing the executive orders and supporting policies that protect immigrants, like the BRIDGE Act." As of now, the target's name is not being released; the plan is to meet at the COPA office and carpool to the rally location. Find out more here.

Wednesday, February 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

We Are One Colorado Tour

Old Towne Library, 201 Peterson, Fort Collins

One Colorado is bringing its “We Are One Colorado” tour to thirteen cities across the state to talk about how to build on — and protect — previous victories and continue to advance equality for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans and their families. One Colorado will also present the findings of its statewide LGBTQ needs assessment that was conducted in 2016. The first stop is Fort Collins; find out more here. On February 7, the We Are One Colorado tour comes to Denver; get more details here.

Thursday, February 2, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado Latino Forum

Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 East 48th Avenue

The Colorado Latino Forum is hosting a forum "to provide clarity on what Denver's actual response to Executive Actions on Immigration will look like for our community. Although Mayor Michael Hancock has a scheduling conflict, his office has promised to send representatives. Find out more here (and fair warning: the venue may change).

Saturday, February 4, 1 to 4 p.m.

Community for Unity: Protect Our Muslim Neighbors

Greek Amphitheatre, Civic Center Park

"Is it freedom of religion, or freedom of Christian religion?" ask the organizers of this event. "It seems that every statute of freedom our country was built on is being threatened at the very core. In just a week's time, we've seen more people lose their freedoms than we can truly fathom. People have come here over the past hundreds of years to escape the travesties in their own countries...now we've officially become another country where they are not safe. This event is specifically for showing support to our Muslim neighbors. Let's come together and find ways to support our neighboring Muslim organizations and families alike. Let's learn about their culture and plan how we can best protect them in the years to come. "

Find out more here.

Ongoing:

The ColoradoActivistEvents Facebook page has up-to-date listings of community political events.

One Colorado has created the Colorado Support Project website, which includes Colorado-specific information on everything from reporting hate crimes to resources for DACA/DAPA recipients to questions about the future of marriage equality — in short, what you might need to know living in the age of Trump.

The Women's March has launched 10 actions for the first 100 days; find out more here. And for updated location events, keep an eye on the marchonColorado Facebook page.

