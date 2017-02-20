Ready, Set, Action: Political Education and Advocacy in Denver, February 20-26

EXPAND Protesters rally in solidarity with Standing Rock on February 17. Brandon Marshall

The Presidents' Day holiday has inspired a number of political rallies at the State Capitol and Civic Center Park, and that's just the start of the action this week. Congress is in recess, and constituents frustrated with their inabiilty to meet with Senator Cory Gardner and Representative Mike Coffman are scheduling town hall meetings that will go on with or without the politicians. In North Dakota, demonstrators are facing a February 22 deadline to vacate their encampment set by the Army Corps of Engineers, and that issue could spill over again in Denver. Here's this week's political calendar.

Monday, February 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Presidents' Day General Strike

Colorado State Capitol

"This Presidents' Day, we say enough of this president," say organizers. "On Monday, February 20, call in sick or take the day off. Don't shop, don't eat out, don't show the Trump circus a lick of respect. On Presidents' Day, we'll be ungovernable. Attend a rally or organize your own against fascism, racism and greed. Across the country, we'll send a message: Restore the people's values or no business as usual."

Monday, February 20, 1 to 4 p.m.

Rally for Justice

Civic Center Park

"We know that strong schools depend on strong communities. We tie our fight for education justice to fights for economic justice, racial justice and all those who struggle for a more just and fair America and world," say organizers. "Join us to speak up for the schools our students deserve." Speakers include Rhiannon Wenning, Educators for Justice chairperson; state senator Andy Kerr; Christina Medina, Colorado Education Association Ethnic Minority chair and Educators for Justice; Kerrie Dallman and Amie Baca, Colorado Education Association; Michael Diaz Rivera, Black Lives Matter; and more to come. Find out more here.

Monday, February 20, 2 to 4 p.m.

Youth v Gov: March for a Frack-Free Colorado

Colorado State Capitol

Our Children's Trust and Earth Guardians are hosting a rally to show solidarity with the six youth who brought a fracking and climate lawsuit against the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Speakers include state representative Joe Salazar; Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, hip-hop artist and plaintiff in the case; Sky Roosevelt Morris, Colorado American Indian Movement; Nate Bellinger, Our Children's Trust staff attorney; and more. From 1 to 2 p.m., organizers are supporting the Rally for Justice (see above); the Youth v Gov rally starts at 2 p.m., and at 2:45, protesters will march to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. At 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, lawyers will make oral arguments in the case before the Colorado Court of Appeals in Denver.

Monday, February 20, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Sharing Our Stories: Mexican Immigrants in Media, Life and Myth

University of Colorado Old Main Theatre

Motus Theater monologue artists Ana Casas, Victor Galvan, Elena Aranda, Oscar Juarez and Teresita Lozano will perform autobiographical monologues written by immigrants from Mexico and DACA students from our community. CU's Dr. Arturo Aldama and leaders from the Northern Colorado Dreamers United will talk about the impact of President Trump’s executive orders on the lives of documented and undocumented immigrants in the community. The performance is free; find out more here.

Monday, February 20, 5 to 9 p.m.

Not My President's Day Rally

Colorado State Capitol

"Come stand in solidarity with the masses who do not and will not accept a fascist, morally bankrupt and hateful person as our president," organizers say. "There are sister rallies happening across the nation. Let's show this administration that Denver will continue to denounce these vile policies. We will not be silenced or tempered. We are here to STAY." Speakers include Alex Landau, advocate for criminal-justice reform and police accountability; and Queen Phoenix of Community for Unity. Find out more here.

Keep reading for more events this week:

