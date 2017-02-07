Ready, Set, Action: Political Events in Denver February 7-11

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

Interested in getting politically involved? The rallies and protests continue this week, with One Colorado's statewide tour coming to Denver and a major protest set for Saturday outside Senator Cory Gardner's office to support Planned Parenthood. Keep reading for all the details:

Tuesday, February 7, 1 p.m.

Save My Care Bus Tour

State Capitol

The nationwide Save My Care Bus Tour lands in Denver on February 7; Progress Now Colorado, Colorado Health Initiative and Healthier Colorado will hold a rally at the Capitol to bring attention to the 30 million Americans who stand to lose their health care if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. Find more information here.

Tuesday, February 7, 5:30 p.m.

NARAL's Testifying at the Capitol: 101

Location TBA

"Join us for socializing and a short presentation from our testimony experts in tips, best practices and Q&A session on how to testify at the State Capitol and to make your voice heard on the issues that matter to you," the NARAL announcement notes. The location will be announced upon registration; for more information, go to the Facebook event page.

Tuesday, February 7, 6 p.m.

We Are One Colorado

Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe Street

"We are hitting the road this year to talk about how to build on — and protect — our victories and continue to advance equality for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans and their families," says One Colorado. The tour will stop in Denver on February 7 for a program that will address priorities for the year; next week it heads to Boulder. Find out more on one-colorado.org.

Tuesday, February 7, 6 p.m.

Stories From Wartime

Felix Pomponio Family Science Center, Regis University

The weekly Stories From Wartime program, featuring firsthand accounts, continues with a second panel on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, this time featuring Iraqi and Syrian refugees. The program is free, but seating is limited. Find out more here.

Tuesday, February 7, 7 p.m.

Autonomous Assembly

Deer Pile, 206 East 13th Avenue

"Get involved in planning future campaigns, actions, projects; connect with other radical-minded folks," urges the Facebook announcement for this month's gathering. Find out more here.

Keep reading for more events this week.

