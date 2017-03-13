Ready, Set, Action: Twelve Political and Educational Events This Week

Theo Wilson hosts Shop Talk Live on March 13. Woody Roseland

The Colorado Legislature is halfway through its session, so action inside the State Capitol will heat up this week. But the action will heat up outside, too, with rallies and protests. Keep reading for twelve ways to get active at political and educational events this week.

Monday, March 13, 4 p.m.

Congresswoman DeGette's Facebook Live Townhall

Join Congresswoman Diana DeGette for a Facebook Live Townhall at 4 p.m. "Diana will take your questions on a variety of topics, and discuss how we can work together to #RESIST the Trump agenda and move our country forward," according to her office. Find DeGette on her Facebook page.

Monday, March 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Shop Talk Live

Quality Care Hair Clinic, 15491 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

Theo Wilson, featured on the March 2 cover of Westword , leads another discussion on matters of importance to the community.

Tuesday, March 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

Stories From Wartime

Regis University, Felix Pomponio Family Science Center

Regis's series offering firsthand accounts of war continues with a program on the history of the Korean War, with lectures by Regis professors Nathan Matlock and Michael Chiang. The series is free; find out more on the Regis website.

Thursday, March 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reproductive Freedom Lobby Day

Colorado State Capitol

Join Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, Boulder Valley Women's Health, Colorado Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, the Freedom Fund, AAUW and the ACLU of Colorado as they join forces at the Colorado State Capitol to fight for abortion and birth-control access . RSVP here.

Thursday, March 16, noon

Freedom Defense Act

Colorado State Capitol

The Ralph Carr Freedom Defense Act goes before the Judiciary committee at 1:30 p.m.; representatives Joe Salazar and Daneya Esgar, who're sponsoring the bill, will be at a rally to support the proposal at noon. For more information, go to the Facebook event page or e-mail repsalazar31@gmail.com.

Keep reading for more events this week.

