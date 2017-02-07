Rents in Seven Colorado Ski Towns: From Reasonable to Sky-High

This Pagosa Springs three-bedroom can be had for $1,750 per month. Zillow.com

Rent prices in Denver have been rising of late after leveling off in many locations. But costs in the Mile High City seem reasonable in comparison with those at the priciest Colorado ski towns.

Fortunately, though, better deals can be found in resort areas a little farther from the beaten path.

Turbo Tenant has come up with average rents for two-bedroom apartments in seven communities that cater to skiers and boarders. We've ranked the data from least to most expensive and illustrated it with photos and information about current listings in each locale. Also included are excerpts from Turbo Tenant's original post.

The results may cause you to pause next time you consider grumbling about the cost of rent in Denver. Check out the prices below.

This two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,000-square-foot apartment is at 302 Talisman Drive UNIT 39 in Pagosa Springs. Rent: $1,400 per month. Zillow.com

7. Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs is known for its hot springs, and it's also about twenty miles from Wolf Creek ski area. Wolf Creek is located in the San Juan mountains, and lift tickets are less expensive than those at many of the other Colorado ski areas. There is also some excellent cross country skiing available....

Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,315

This two-bedroom, 1.5-bath, 927-square-foot apartment is at 432 Cascadilla Street in Crested Butte. Rent: Contact foreclosure agent for details. Zillow.com

6. Crested Butte

Crested Butte is known as "the last great Colorado ski town" for good reason. At 8,909 feet, the town has the highest elevation on our list. It's home to Crested Butte Mountain Resort, located on Mount Crested Butte, and the surrounding mountains have some of the greatest back country skiing in the state. It's also known as the "Nordic ski capital of Colorado" with miles of groomed trails and spectacular views.

Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,377

This one-bedroom, one-bath, 713-square-foot apartment is at 1175 Bangtail Way # 4112 in Steamboat Springs. Rent: $1,850 per month. Zillow.com

5. Steamboat Springs

Steamboat has two major ski areas: Steamboat Ski Resort and Howelson Ski Area. Steamboat has produced more winter Olympians than any other town in North America, which has earned it the nickname "Ski Town USA."

Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,774

