"I Need a F*ck Buddy": The Case Against Representative Steve Lebsock

Representative Steve Lebsock as seen in a video that refutes what he calls the false allegations made against him.

On the evening of February 27, around the same time that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a video apology for inappropriate text messages sent to a Denver police officer, representatives for KC Becker, the Colorado House of Representative's majority leader, publicly issued documents about alleged impropriety by Representative Steve Lebsock, a Thornton Democrat accused of sexually harassing at least eleven women, including fellow rep Faith Winter and lobbyist Holly Tarry. One passage maintains that Lebsock said to one complainant, "Don't you need a fuck buddy? I need a fuck buddy."

The so-called "KC Becker Investigation Memo," accessible below along with investigation attachments supporting her resolution to expel Lebsock from the Statehouse, claims to demonstrate "a pattern of offensive and objectionable conduct in violation of the Workplace Harassment Policy of The General Assembly, as well as Rep. Lebsock's antagonistic and retaliatory behavior toward parties involved in the investigation preceding and during the investigative process."

Prior to the release of the documents, Lebsock, who recently claimed in a self-released video that Winter accused him after he'd rejected an invitation to join her in a hot tub, told Denver7 he had no plans to resign. He added, "I don't think I'll be expelled. The members of this body will see what's going on and I will not be expelled. ... Over the coming weeks and months, the people of Colorado will have a greater picture about how the two-party system has failed us and how, literally, I'm being thrown underneath the bus."