Ricardo Cohen ID'd as Third Person to Die Skiing at Breckenridge This Season

A Facebook photo of Ricardo Cohen. Additional images below. Facebook via Post Independent

Update: The man who died skiing at Breckenridge on Friday, February 10, has been identified as Ricardo Cohen, a 26-year-old from Mexico City.

The accident took place on Volunteer, an expert run off the resort's renowned Peak 9.

Cohen was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, and he didn't crash into trees, as is all too common in such fatalities.

Instead, the Summit County coroner's office has determined that he simply slammed his head too hard into the snow.

The Volunteer run at Breckenridge, where Ricardo Cohen's fatal accident occurred. YouTube

Memorial items to Cohen have been surfacing with frequency on Facebook.

A translated item from a cousin reads: "I don't know how to explain what I feel!, but one thing I am sure of is that people like you in this world there are very few. The way to live every day, that incredible happiness transmitting to being with you is what's left of my memory, I know that God receives you with open arms, l' chaim as they say! A hug to heaven cousin! I love you Ricardo Cohen."

Adds Cohen's godfather: "10 February my godson Richard Cohen of Villafranca crashed skiing, dying. I've been slow to share my pain, even I don't think so. So the family Cohen of Villafranca, like the Cohens and those of Villafranca we are stunned with this huge void. Ricardo was educated always with love and showed a great interest for others, leaving fond memories and the feeling that I enjoy his 26 years of life. Thanks to life for allowing me to be part of yours and that of the MIA."

As we've reported, Cohen is the fourth person to die at a Colorado ski resort this season, and the third to perish at Breckenridge. Continue for our earlier post.

An advanced trail at Breckenridge. YouTube

Original post, 5:42 a.m. February 13: A thus-far-unidentified 26-year-old man from Mexico died while skiing at Breckenridge on the evening of Friday, February 10. He's the third person to die at Breck since December, which has suffered the lion's share of casualties at Colorado ski resorts this season.

As we've reported, the first skier death of the season took place at Breckenridge on December 19, 2016. The victim was Kevin Pitts, a 48-year-old Longmont resident who worked in marketing for Oracle.

Pitts hit a tree on Breckenridge's Alpine Alley run, not far from Peak 8's Imperial Express SuperChair, shortly after 1 p.m. on the 19th.

Here's an image from Alpine Alley.

Alpine Alley. YouTube

Although he was wearing a helmet, Pitts sustained a fatal blunt-force trauma injury. He was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m. at the Breckenridge Medical Center.

The next tragedy at Breckenridge began unfolding on Thursday, January 12, when Sean Haberthier, a 47-year-old from Denver, was reported missing. The following day, he was found on Lower Boneyard, an expert run at Breck, not far from the Peak 8 lift.

Although Haberthier was alive when he was located, he didn't respond to medical treatment and was pronounced dead later on the morning of January 13. He's said to have suffered a severe skull fracture after crashing into trees. He wasn't wearing a helmet.

Before Haberthier's death was confirmed to media organizations, a friend posted about it on Facebook.

The item begins: "We said goodbye to our friend Sean Haberthier today. Sean was skiing on Thursday and lost control and hit a tree and was killed. We gathered today [January 15] with ski patrol to pay our respects and tell a few stories about Sean."

Included with the post are a number of photos, including one showing a stand of trees from the Lower Boneyard:

Trees on Lower Boneyard. Facebook

The caption on the image reads: "This looks safe enough, right? Wrong."

As for additional deaths at Colorado ski areas this season, only one more has been reported.

On December 29, 2016, San Antonio mom Kelly Huber, age forty, fell to her death from Granby Ranch's Quick Draw Express ski lift.

A subsequent analysis revealed that "issues within the chairlift's electrical drive/control system...contributed to a rare dynamic event" that led to the tragedy, in which Huber's two daughters, ages nine and twelve, were also injured.

A Facebook photo of Kelly Huber. Facebook

Thus far, few details have emerged about the February 10 death.

The Summit Daily reveals that the accident took place on an advanced trail, but doesn't name it. Likewise, no specifics about the circumstances have been released as of yet.

A statement from John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer at Breck, reads: "Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends."

We reached out to the ski resort for more information about the latest death and the previous two. After the publication of this post (update), a spokesperson responded by sending the same statement shared above.

