RiNo in Four Years, According to Developer Rendering

EXPAND RiNo in four years. OZ Architecture

The River North neighborhood has gone from industrial corridor to a hipster magnet, full of bars, restaurants and apartment buildings. And this week, developers of the area released a rendering of what the neighborhood will look like in four years (see the image above), when at least fifteen projects currently in the works are complete or will be near completion.

EXPAND Development in the works is highlighted in yellow and pink. OZ Architecture

Responsible for much of the redevelopment is OZ Architecture, whose projects are highlighted in yellow above. More about a few of its RiNo projects below. (Full disclosure: OZ redesigned Westword's office space.)

Phase one of the World Trade Center's Global Campus will be completed by 2019. OZ Architecture

World Trade Center Global Campus

The WTC will be located along 38th Street between Walnut and Blake streets. According to its website, OZ "will develop the master plan for the extensive campus, to be anchored by a flagship hotel. The development will also include approximately 250,000 square feet of best-in-class office space for both large and small businesses from around the world, an international business and conference center, a flex-work environment, an array of multicultural restaurants, diverse retail, an art gallery and a parking structure."

The DriveTrain will consist of a hotel, condos, office space and retail and restaurant locations. OZ Architecture

DriveTrain

According to OZ's website, "DriveTrain is a three-acre mixed-use development in the booming River North neighborhood. The highlights of this expansive project include a boutique hotel, 220 residential condominiums, an incubator office space, and plenty of retail and restaurant locations on the ground floor."

DriveTrain will be walking distance to the Light Rail A-Line station at 38th and Blake. Groundbreaking will happen sometime next year.

Gold Star Sausage now processes its products in Nebraska. Jay Vollmar

Gold Star Sausage

OZ will also redevelop the old Gold Star Sausage processing plant at 2800 Walnut Street, which 1425 Market LLC bought in 2015 for $3.2 million.

