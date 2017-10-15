 


Reader: RiNo Is What Everyone Hates About "New Denver"
RiNo Art District

Reader: RiNo Is What Everyone Hates About "New Denver"

Westword Staff | October 15, 2017 | 7:52am
What's in a name? Plenty, according to the RiNo Art District, which was created more than a dozen years ago to celebrate the gritty warehouse area along the Platte River that has since become the hottest neighborhood in Denver. So when a Minnesota-based airport concessionaire got the go-ahead to open an airport shop named RiNo Market without consulting the RiNo district, RiNo leaders got hot, too. But heated conversations are nothing new in RiNo. Says Chuck: 

This is a marketing tool that goes back to images of Che Guevara and Chairman Mao on T-shirts. Unless the RiNo name is trademarked or registered, there's nothing the neighborhood can do about it.

  Adds Michael: 

RiNo is nothing but a pretentious cliché for transplants. Calling it a "brand" is ridiculous.

And it gets worse. Says Chris:

 RiNo and its people are exactly what everyone hates about the new "Denver."

Responds Kristin: 

What is now RiNo used to be considered part of Five Points. The River North area has gotten more developed and housing/retail/restaurants have developed a previously desolate place. It’s created a tax base and is revitalizing the area. That new development and associated neighborhood is called RiNo. It’s not a big deal. Stop whining.

Adds Don Tacho:

 Ripping off the original rippers, seems fine to me.

But then there's this from Sue: 

It is outrageous that Denver International Airport would allow an out-of-state company to take the name of a Denver neighborhood without talking to its residents.

And Ben concludes:

 Ahhh, crapitalism. 

Keep reading for more of our coverage of RiNo.

