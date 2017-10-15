Reader: RiNo Is What Everyone Hates About "New Denver"

What's in a name? Plenty, according to the RiNo Art District, which was created more than a dozen years ago to celebrate the gritty warehouse area along the Platte River that has since become the hottest neighborhood in Denver. So when a Minnesota-based airport concessionaire got the go-ahead to open an airport shop named RiNo Market without consulting the RiNo district, RiNo leaders got hot, too. But heated conversations are nothing new in RiNo. Says Chuck:

This is a marketing tool that goes back to images of Che Guevara and Chairman Mao on T-shirts. Unless the RiNo name is trademarked or registered, there's nothing the neighborhood can do about it.



Adds Michael:

RiNo is nothing but a pretentious cliché for transplants. Calling it a "brand" is ridiculous.

