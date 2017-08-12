 


Reader: Let's Keep Low-Rent Neighborhoods Shitty!
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Let's Keep Low-Rent Neighborhoods Shitty!

Westword Staff | August 12, 2017 | 7:16am
Between a festival that's overtaking the neighborhood this weekend, a liquor store that's holding on despite it all, and the ever-continuing debates over newcomers vs. natives and gentrification, RiNo generates a lot of buzz in this city. And commenters have weighed in on recent stories we've written about River North in droves. Writes Bob on Facebook:

Yeah, let's keep low rent neighborhoods shitty! don't make any business investment unless you're a native. Let's make sure these neighborhoods stay poor! Craft beer is for upscale 'hoods only! Would hate to create jobs and slowly better the area...

Kyle responds:

Totally agree! As long as we can keep some affordable housing, I encourage all businesses. The more people walking, shopping and talking will create a sense of community and pride. As long as we can keep corporate chains from dominating our neighborhood, we are safe. I live in Five Points and am a native. This neighborhood has a pulse and is changing, as long as we can get hard-working local people to open businesses and hire people who have heart for what we do, we will be good. It's easy for people to judge, but I rarely see them doing anything to make our neighborhoods better. They might be the same people shopping at Walmart to save a buck rather than shopping in their neighborhood.

Keep reading for more stories about one of Denver's hottest neighborhoods.

Pedestrian Bridge Opens in RiNo Just in Time for Massive Festival

Denver Rant: Why Is Construction F*cking Up Every City Road at the Same Time?

Joe's Liquors Was Serving North Denver Before RiNo Arrived

Name Game: Here's the Lowdown on the RiNo Nickname

Get Ready for CRUSH 2017, Returning to RiNo in September

