RiNo Tiny Home Village Must Move 200 Feet — at a Cost of $25,000

Since July, fourteen formerly homeless individuals have lived in a self-governed tiny home village — known as the Beloved Community Village — at the corner of 38th and Walnut streets in RiNo. The village, which consists of eleven eight-by-twelve-foot homes, a “circ house” and a bathing facility, has been a success in terms of raising awareness of alternative housing solutions in Denver. On November 14, the village was named one of the recipients of the Mayor’s 2017 Design Awards. And the tiny homes have even become something of a tourist attraction — leading volunteers and residents to install a brightly colored security fence for added privacy.

The village is a “pilot project” with a six-month lease on life from the Urban Land Conservancy, the owner of the property, and a temporary zoning permit from the city. But when the ULC announced in September plans to build an affordable-housing complex on the land, the Colorado Village Collaborative, the coalition that brought the project to fruition, scrambled to find a new location for the village before it had to be off the property on January 16.

As it turns out, the new location is only a couple hundred feet away, the collaborative announced today.