After a Jarring Visit From the Police, RiseUp Charter School Tries to Move On

On April 24, Sherri Villalobos and her friends were heading back to school after lunch when they spotted what they thought was a bad car accident. Denver Police Department cruisers had swarmed the street outside RiseUp Community School at 2342 Broadway, right across from the Denver Rescue Mission. But as they got closer to their school, a Denver Public Schools charter, the students saw cops in the back alley with their rifles drawn. This wasn’t a car accident, Villalobos realized.

She started calling people inside the building to find out if the campus was on lockdown, her anxiety growing by the second. “There’s cops everywhere,” she remembers thinking. “What if they just open fire right here?”

While the scene was just blocks from the center of downtown, the incident wasn’t made public until May 16, when social-justice group Padres & Jóvenes Unidos notified the community. “At RiseUp, DPD opted to put students and teachers in harm’s way, and neither they nor DPS have articulated why or how this decision was made,” the organization said in a statement. “The RiseUp community and Padres & Jóvenes Unidos calls on the DPS School Board to investigate how the Department of Safety arrived at the decision to authorize DPD officers to enter RiseUp without a warrant, or the consent of school leaders.”

Hours later, the police department released its own statement offering its version of what had happened that day.

Officers had gone to RiseUp to look for a suspect wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Lakewood: “Officers received information that the suspect was in the school, and given the nature of the allegations, believed the suspect posed a possible threat to students and staff,” the DPD statement read.

According to police, they searched the building and didn’t find the suspect or draw their weapons at any point.

But staffers at RiseUp say that officers brandished weapons at a teacher outside the building and entered the school even though they were told repeatedly told that the suspect wasn’t there that day. After consulting with the Denver Department of Safety, police began a room-to-room search for the student. According to RiseUp principal Lucas Ketzer, officers pushed aside a teacher standing outside her classroom who refused to let them in without a warrant. They also mistook three students for the suspect, he adds — two outside the building and one inside.

The day after the incident, teachers gathered students into circles to discuss what had happened and to ask how it had made them feel. If students weren’t on campus on April 24, they were told what had gone on.

“It [made] us look like a crappier school than we are,” Villalobos says. “Especially being right here, across the street from Denver’s largest homeless shelter. When all the cops were here that day, they looked at us like we were troubled.”

RiseUp’s curriculum and schedule take into account the needs and challenges of its student population. Courtesy of Lucas Ketzer

Established in 2014, RiseUp is one of twenty Alternative Education Campuses — schools that accommodate at-risk populations — in the DPS system. The charter school specializes in teaching students who have either dropped out of school or are at risk of dropping out, or have a criminal background or a history of child abuse or neglect, among other criteria.

About 100 students were enrolled at RiseUp this past school year; of those, 81 percent were Hispanic, 10 percent black, and about 4 percent each white and Native American. About two-thirds were male, and 78 percent qualified for free or reduced lunch. Very few had entered the school as true freshmen; most had either dropped out and were trying to recoup lost time in order to get a diploma, or they were counseled out, meaning a guidance counselor at their previous school had warned them that they were at risk of failing and pointed them to alternatives.

A traditional public high school might see those students as incapable or lost causes. But Ketzer says RiseUp regards them as learners who aren’t built to conform to the traditional educational model, whether because they come from a rough household or because a brown kid from east Denver tunes out during English and fails when he can’t relate to Faulkner.

“A lot of our students come from systems of power in which they’re seen as less than and don’t necessarily have great perceptions of school,” Ketzer says. “So we have to break down those perceptions and show them how they’re different. And that’s about building relationships.”

Lucas Ketzer and Sherri Villalobos during graduation ceremonies in May. Courtesy of Lucas Ketzer

Villalobos was hanging out at RiseUp on May 25, the last day of school, even though she’d graduated a few days earlier. She knows her schedule probably won’t allow it, but she still wants to visit every day next year, when she’ll start working toward her associate’s degree in social work at the Community College of Denver.

She enrolled at RiseUp in January 2016 at her mother’s suggestion and became one of its first pupils (the school had spent its initial year accumulating teachers and writing curriculum). RiseUp was Villalobos’s fifth high school in three years. It was a rough time in her life. She was into drugs and had been suspended from Wheat Ridge High School and charged with assault after getting into a fight. At RiseUp, she expected a typical alternative school full of bad students and frustrated teachers.

But what she found was unlike anything she’d experienced at any other school.