Remembering Roy Halladay, Ex-Arvada West Pitcher Turned Baseball Legend

Roy Halladay during his Arvada West days, as seen in a video shown at his 2015 induction into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

News that two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Roy Halladay had died on Tuesday, November 7, after a plane crash into the Gulf of Mexico shook the Major League Baseball community. After all, Halladay, who retired in 2013 after sixteen years of sparkling play for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, was widely considered a lock for the MLB Hall of Fame, and his reputation as a human being was just as impressive.

But Halladay's death was felt with particular shock in the Denver area, where he was born forty years ago and first came to the attention of scouts as a hurler for Arvada West High School.

Related Stories Photos: Ten best athletes to be born in Colorado

He graduated from Arvada West in 1995.