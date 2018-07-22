Reader: In a True World-Class City, People Use World-Class Mass Transit

RTD is shopping three fare proposals to find out just how much riders in metro Denver would be willing to pay to ride on an RTD bus or train; the proposals came out of RTD's yearlong pass-program study that concluded in March and proposed a 40 percent discount on passes for low-income residents earning up to 185 percent of the federal poverty line.

The transit agency is hosting a series of open houses right now where riders can elaborate on their answers. But some readers didn't wait to share their thoughts.

Says Bill: