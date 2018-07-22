Reader: In a True World-Class City, People Use World-Class Mass Transit

RTD is shopping three fare proposals to find out just how much riders in metro Denver would be willing to pay to ride on an RTD bus or train; the proposals came out of RTD's yearlong pass-program study that concluded in March and proposed a 40 percent discount on passes for low-income residents earning up to 185 percent of the federal poverty line.
The transit agency is hosting a series of open houses right now where riders can elaborate on their answers. But some readers didn't wait to share their thoughts.
Says Bill:
The problem with the people running RTD in Denver is that they have forgotten that the service is supposed to be a public service, and not a lining-their-pockets service.
Adds Patrick:
I think they should complete the routes they promised before talking about raising fares. What about the businesses in Olde Town Arvada that built, remodeled or expanded based upon the fall 2016 opening of the G line?
Suggests Pam:
They need to improve things before they raise fares. I was in Minneapolis; each bus stop downtown had a screen that listed all the upcoming buses and what time they should be there. It was slightly cheaper than here, too.
Adds Chris:
Other cities are MUCH cheaper. Austin, Portland, Seattle, etc. They consider it a service to their residents. Why do people who are not at the poverty level (middle class) always have to pay more to make up the difference? Find cost savings elsewhere. We won’t be considered a first-class city if we don’t get more people to use mass transit.
But then there's this from Chris:
I will never trust RTD again. Still waiting for the train up to Boulder and beyond. Busses suck. You lie and cheat. You are not serving the people. I hate RTD. Rot in hell.
Keep reading for more of our coverage of RTD.
Based on public sentiment — measured through in-person conversations at the open houses and suggestions submitted online — a final recommendation on fare increases will be made to the RTD board of directors by September. The fifteen-member elected board is expected to make its decision sometime this fall; the board reviews fares every three years.
The next open house is Monday, July 23, in Aurora; there will be meetings in Denver on July 24 and July 25, and they will conclude July 26 in Thornton. Find out more about the open houses and how to submit online commits on this RTD page.
What do you think of RTD's current service? Share your thoughts in a comment or email editorial@westword.com.
