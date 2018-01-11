Rupert Murdoch May Buy Fox31 Before Group Ripped by John Oliver Can

In July, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver took on the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which was on the verge of purchasing Fox31 and CW2 — though that deal may be off.

The announced purchase of Denver's Fox31 and CW2 by the controversial Sinclair Broadcast Group, which was memorably ripped by HBO's John Oliver for allegedly forcing its hard-right ideology on affiliates while attempting to build a conservative media empire capable of becoming a stealth Fox News, may not happen.

Fresh reports suggest that in a bid to win FCC approval for its May 2017 purchase of 42 outlets owned by Tribune Media, Sinclair is on the cusp of selling ten of them, including the two Denver outlets, to 21st Century Fox and mogul Rupert Murdoch, who in a surprising twist suddenly looks to some observers like the lesser of two evils.

In July, Oliver dismantled Sinclair, which was on the cusp of becoming the largest single group of television stations in the nation. As the host of Last Week Tonight pointed out, Sinclair was already using its stations to spread a conservative message via commentaries by former executive Mark Hyman, whose subject matter has included attacks on so-called snowflakes and a defense of the Washington Redskins football team for refusing to replace a name that many people view as racist. Sinclair's mix also included Boris Epshteyn, a former adviser to President Donald Trump whose own invective flies with the right wing.