Colorado’s Election Systems Were in Russian Crosshairs Last November

The extent to which hackers and other shadowy operatives from Russia meddled in the U.S. election last November seems to be expanding as additional evidence comes to light.

Facebook has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that the social-media company sold and displayed over 3,000 political advertisements related to the U.S. election that were created in Russia. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a video on September 21 promising to turn over information related to the ads to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who’s heading the Department of Justice’s Russia investigation.

And now, another revelation: The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed the names of 21 states that had their elections systems “impacted” by Russian hackers in the weeks leading up to November 8, 2016. Colorado was among them — but apparently one of the states whose election systems were not breached. (Only Illinois is confirmed to have had its voter-registration database accessed by Russian intruders.)