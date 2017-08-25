 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The sandstone buttes of the Valley of the Gods are prized by hikers, tribes and other defenders of Bears Ears National Monument.EXPAND
The sandstone buttes of the Valley of the Gods are prized by hikers, tribes and other defenders of Bears Ears National Monument.
Photo by Josh Ewing/bearsearscoalition.org

Ryan Zinke's Monuments Plan: Happy 101st Birthday, National Parks!

Alan Prendergast | August 25, 2017 | 11:32am
AA

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hasn't yet revealed the finalized details of the Trump administration's plan to halt the pernicious spread of national monuments across the West. News outlets are reporting that, while it doesn't appear that any of the monuments will actually be abolished, as many as four of the 27 monuments under review may be targeted for a reduction in area  — particularly Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, a 1.35-million acre refuge designated by Barack Obama that could be shrunk to barely a tenth of its current size.

The attempted rollback has many environmental groups, Native American tribes, recreationalists and other defenders of open space sputtering with outrage and denouncing the review process as "rigged." As we reported last week, Zinke's review featured visits to only eight of the 27 properties on his hit list and canceled meetings with stakeholders. But a more basic question about the whole process, which has evidently been designed as a gesture of support for sagebrush rebels hollering about federal land grabs, is still looming: Is any of what Zinke is proposing even legal?

Related Stories

A range of  public-lands experts from across the political spectrum don't seem to think so. Check out, for example, this letter signed by 121 law professors "with expertise in environmental, natural resources, and administrative law," which asserts that the Trump camp seems to have a fundamental misunderstanding of the 1906 Antiquities Act, the law invoked by Obama, Bill Clinton and others to establish the monuments now under attack. While the President has the power to designate monuments, he or she may not have the authority to revoke them or diminish them; that privilege seems to lie with Congress.

Details, details. Petty considerations, such as whether he actually has the power to do something, hasn't given Trump pause before, whether he's trying to manage federal lands or ban Muslims. Look for protracted legal battles to follow. While some enviros fired off statements to the press attacking Zinke for celebrating the 101st anniversary of the National Park Service on August 25, the same day that he's planning to trim the inventory, the response from others was more blunt. "We're going to sue their asses if they try anything," one communications director for an environmental law policy group announced in an email blast.

 
Alan Prendergast has been a staff writer for Westword since 1995 and teaches journalism at Colorado College. His stories about the justice system, historic crimes, high-security prisons and death by misadventure have won numerous awards and appeared in a wide range of magazines and anthologies.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >