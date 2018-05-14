Saturday Night Live Takes Frisco Moose Story in Nasty Direction

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host Michael Che takes a different angle on the Frisco moose encounter.

During the Weekend Update segment from the May 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, a recent incident in Frisco involving a man and a moose went in a nasty direction.

Yes, sex was involved — but with a Harvey Weinstein-style twist.

The bit, on view below, was inspired by a report about a man who allegedly chased a moose through part of downtown Frisco. A bystander eventually snapped a photo of the pair together — on the median of nearby Highway 9.