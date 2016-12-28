Sawaya Law Firm Picking Up the Tab for Holiday Rides Home

For the tenth year running, the Sawaya Law Firm will pick up the New Year's Eve tab for your cab ride home. It will actually pay your fare tonight, as well; the program runs through January 2.

If you grab a cab any night over the next few days rather than getting behind the wheel after having too much to drink, the longtime Denver lawyer will reimburse you for that cab ride. "It's been an expensive program," Sawaya says, but he's more than happy to pay the price: He lost a sister to a drunk driver.

"I'd like to see more education about drunk driving," Sawaya adds. "There doesn't seem to be a concerted effort that would really try to teach people. It's a dirty, dark secret that on holidays, there are a lot of people who should not be on the road."

How it works: You pay your cab driver and send the receipt and a copy of your driver's license (for proof of age) to:

Sawaya Law Firm

1600 Ogden Street

Denver, CO, 80218

You have to be 21, there's a $35 limit, the ride has to be within metro Denver — and you must go home. For more information, call 303-Good-Law.

