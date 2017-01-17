Sean Crumpler, Alleged Orgy House Child Sex Assaulter, in Trouble Again

Sean Crumpler's LinkedIn profile pic. Additional images and more below. LinkedIn

Update: Sean Crumpler, who has been awaiting trial on multiple sex-crime counts involving underage boys at what was deemed an orgy house, is due back in court this afternoon after allegedly violating the conditions of his bond by paying for a hotel room whose occupants included two naked seventeen-year-old males.

We've been covering the Crumpler case since September 2015. Our previous posts have been incorporated in this update, whose contents may disturb some readers.

Crumpler's LinkedIn profile, which appears to have been deleted, described him as a "Systems Engineer at Centernix" in the greater Los Angeles area.

A review from a LinkedIn member read, "Sean is the best network guru I have ever met. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire...Sean Crumpler."

As noted in an arrest affidavit shared here, the investigation into Crumpler's personal activities began in the L.A. area. In July 2015, an unnamed child who'd previously been reported missing and who had been "posting videos of himself on Instagram that depicted the child using drugs and engaging in pornography," contacted his family via text message to request his Social Security number and birth certificate.

The reason: He wanted to be "emancipated, so that he could travel into Canada."

The phone number from which the text was sent was traced to Crumpler, who had been convicted of a sex crime in 2004 — he's on the Colorado sex-offender registry — and was investigated the previous May in Long Beach for "sodomy: person under 18/defendant +21."

More recently, Crumpler had rented a house in a well-off section of Aurora.

A previous mug shot of Sean Crumpler. Homefacts.com

The home was reportedly valued at $605,000.

As for the contents of the fifteen-page document, they are extremely explicit, graphically describing a myriad of sex acts allegedly involving Crumpler, a sex offender said to be HIV-positive, and numerous partners, including some under the age of consent.

One person quoted in the affidavit claims that "Crumpler likes to have sex with young boys between the ages of 14-15 years old." And other evidence suggests that he used the app Grindr to find them.

The report from that incident described Crumpler as someone who "likes to have sex with young men" and "gives them a lot of stuff so they do what he tells them to do." It also depicted a series of sexual encounters organized by Crumpler, including oral sex in which he's said to have purposefully tried to make his partner gag by "pulling his head towards his body."

In that instance, everyone involved claimed to have been over age eighteen, including an underage child. However, Crumpler is quoted as saying "he had been with boys as young as 10 and 12 years of age."

Once the investigation moved to Aurora, police learned that Crumpler used the screen name "Daddy," as in "Sugar Daddy," and arranged to have numerous young men — some legally children, others not — temporarily live with him in his Aurora residence, a rented home on the 23000 block of East Hinsdale Place. The area is captured in the following interactive graphic. If you have problems seeing the image, click "View on Google Maps."

After the home was raided, Crumpler was arrested and subsequently charged with 21 crimes, including sex trafficking and sexual assault on a child. However, he was later released on a $100,000 bond.

His freedom ended on January 5, thanks to his ties to Coddie Favela and Ricardo Barron Jr., two 21-year-olds who are mentioned in the original arrest affidavit. According to Fox31, the pair were wanted on human-trafficking warrants — and when FBI agents showed up at the Cottonwood Suites Hotel in Westminster to bust them, they found the pair "completely naked," as were a couple of seventeen-year-old boys. Their room was littered with trash, unopened condoms, female wigs and makeup, the feds maintain.

The Crumpler connection? The teens told investigators that Crumpler was paying for the room. He'd committed to footing the bill for ten days before getting them an apartment.

The following day, January 6, Crumpler was arrested near a home in Thornton where he'd been living. At today's hearing, prosecutors are expected to ask for Crumpler's bond to be increased from $100,000 to $500,000 as a result of the latest accusations.

Look below to see Crumpler's Colorado mug shot, followed by the arrest affidavit.