menu

See Peyton Manning Pitch Gazebos and Sheds on Modern Family

Alicyn Mitcham, 17, Killed at Winter Park, Fifth Colorado Ski Death This Season


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

See Peyton Manning Pitch Gazebos and Sheds on Modern Family

Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 9:29 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Peyton Manning as Coach Gary pitching gazebos and sheds. Videos and more below.
Peyton Manning as Coach Gary pitching gazebos and sheds. Videos and more below.
ABC via Twitter
A A

Sure, Tom Brady just won his fifth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. But even though he's now retired and can claim a mere two NFL titles, former Denver Broncos superstar Peyton Manning is still winning in 2017, thanks to his starring role in a slew of hilarious commercials, including one delivered during last night's edition of the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family for gazebos and sheds.

Which may be the only two products he's not already endorsing.

Shockingly enough, Peyton didn't appear as Peyton. But the character he played — Coach Gary — wasn't exactly a stretch. In the episode, Gary is a strapping athletic tutor to Joe (Jeremy Maguire), the young son of crotchety, aging closet-business entrepreneur Jay (Ed O'Neill) and his va-va-va-voomy better half, Gloria (Sofía Vergara).

In several scenes, Jay displays jealousy toward Gary, not to mention his "big hands" and "young shoulders." (No mention of Manning's surgically reconstructed neck.) But viewers learn toward the end of the episode that Gary looks upon Jay as a potential mentor when it comes to his goal of peddling gazebos and sheds — which he looks at as closets for your back yard. Jay eventually makes Coach Gary's dream come true by bankrolling the new company, which is touted in a credits-sequence faux ad that culminates in Peyton popping out of a bird bath.

The results are so funny that you can bet Modern Family's brain trust would love for the character to continue. Note the photos of Manning shared on Twitter prior to the show's airing by Maguire....

Related Stories

...as well as Rico Rodriguez, who plays Gloria's son, Manny....

...and, perhaps most significantly, Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan:

But don't take our word for it. Check out the three clips below, capped by the commercial.

Take that, Tom Brady.

Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >