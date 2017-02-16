See Peyton Manning Pitch Gazebos and Sheds on Modern Family

Peyton Manning as Coach Gary pitching gazebos and sheds. Videos and more below. ABC via Twitter

Sure, Tom Brady just won his fifth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. But even though he's now retired and can claim a mere two NFL titles, former Denver Broncos superstar Peyton Manning is still winning in 2017, thanks to his starring role in a slew of hilarious commercials, including one delivered during last night's edition of the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family for gazebos and sheds.

Which may be the only two products he's not already endorsing.

Shockingly enough, Peyton didn't appear as Peyton. But the character he played — Coach Gary — wasn't exactly a stretch. In the episode, Gary is a strapping athletic tutor to Joe (Jeremy Maguire), the young son of crotchety, aging closet-business entrepreneur Jay (Ed O'Neill) and his va-va-va-voomy better half, Gloria (Sofía Vergara).

In several scenes, Jay displays jealousy toward Gary, not to mention his "big hands" and "young shoulders." (No mention of Manning's surgically reconstructed neck.) But viewers learn toward the end of the episode that Gary looks upon Jay as a potential mentor when it comes to his goal of peddling gazebos and sheds — which he looks at as closets for your back yard. Jay eventually makes Coach Gary's dream come true by bankrolling the new company, which is touted in a credits-sequence faux ad that culminates in Peyton popping out of a bird bath.

The results are so funny that you can bet Modern Family's brain trust would love for the character to continue. Note the photos of Manning shared on Twitter prior to the show's airing by Maguire....

...as well as Rico Rodriguez, who plays Gloria's son, Manny....

The great Peyton Manning is bringing his many talents to the Pritchett-Delgado family, in tonight's new episode of #ModernFamily! pic.twitter.com/EUa78Il8lO — Rico Rodriguez (@StarringRico) February 16, 2017

...and, perhaps most significantly, Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan:

Here's one of the greatest athletes of our time and Peyton Manning. Peyton will be on tonight's Modern Family. pic.twitter.com/Pxf7mBqIlz — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) February 15, 2017

But don't take our word for it. Check out the three clips below, capped by the commercial.

Take that, Tom Brady.

Learn some tips from "Coach Gary"



Peyton Manning will guest star in the next episode of Modern Family​! Catch it tomorrow at 9 ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/QpaU0sQ6hT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 14, 2017

Peyton Manning is going into the gazebo business pic.twitter.com/G3n9wZ0X43 — A to Z Sports (@AtoZSports) February 16, 2017