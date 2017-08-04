67 Violent Gun Episodes in Colorado in a Month: See Where They Happened

Gun violence is a common occurrence in Colorado. In July, at least 67 incidents involving guns took place across the state. Not all of them resulted in injury or death, but each could have. See where they happened here.
Our data comes from the Gun Violence Archive, which describes itself as "a not-for-profit corporation formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States. GVA will collect and check for accuracy, comprehensive information about gun-related violence in the U.S. and then post and disseminate it online."
Because the archive generally uses public sources, it can't be considered all-encompassing, which only makes the number of gun episodes listed from Colorado last month that much more disturbing. Also surprising is information about the cities with the most incidents. In July, Colorado Springs topped this dubious roster with seventeen, while Denver's twelve was equaled in Pueblo, a much smaller community.
We've provided chronologically arranged GVA incident reports for the 67 Colorado gun incidents last month, complete with links, and shared photos and the actual data on the twelve that took place in Denver, beginning with a double homicide on July 1 and concluding with a murder on the 29th. But no community is immune. Gun incidents also occurred in Sedalia, Milliken and Pleasant View, a community whose very name seems at odds with the kind of violence that's happening almost every day — and generally multiple times per day — in Colorado circa 2017. Continue for the July list.
City: Grand Junction
Location: I-70 and Horizon Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 3300 Verde Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Fort Collins
Location: South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road
Killed: 1
Injured: 0
City: Sedalia
Location: 3440 Elk Canyon Court
Killed: 1
Injured: 0
City: Park County
Location: N/A
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
29th and York.
City: Denver
Location: York Street and 29th Avenue
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Name: Don Sperow
- Age: 35
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Killed
- Type: Victim
- Name: Troy Funchess
- Age: 40
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Killed
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)
Notes
Funchess died of his injuries 07/13
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Pueblo
Location: 700 block of West 13th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 1205 Potter Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 1
City: Pueblo
Location: 1200 block of West 17th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Pueblo
Location: 100 block of Purdue Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Pueblo
Location: N/A
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Mesa County
Location: I-70
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Pleasant View
Location: N/A
Killed: 1
Injured: 0
Near 1800 West 85th Avenue.
City: Denver
Location: Tuscan Heights Apartments, 1800 West 85th Avenue
Participants
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Killed
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Status: Unharmed, Arrested
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Status: Unharmed, Arrested
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Status: Unharmed
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)
- Officer Involved Incident
- Officer Involved Shooting subject/suspect/perpetrator killed
- Police Targeted
- Possession of gun by felon or prohibited person
- Brandishing/flourishing/open carry/lost/found
Notes
Federal Heights area, verbal dv via phone, threat officer with gun, officer shot suspect, 2 other arrest
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 3100 block of East Dale Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 1
City: Aurora
Location: 1711 Roosevelt Way
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
The 800 block of Dale Court.
City: Denver
Location: 800 block of Dale Court
Participants
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Relationship: Neighbor
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Female
- Status: Unharmed, Arrested
Incident Characteristics
- Shots Fired — No Injuries
Notes
Woman fired shots into neighbor's home; later surrendered to police.
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Colorado Springs
Location: El Morro Road and Delta Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 2410 Busch Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 1
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 2900 block of Airport Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Milliken
Location: 100 block of South Sydney Court
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Colorado Springs
Location: East Willamette and Swope
Killed: 0
Injured: 2
City: Grand Junction
Location: 300 block of Independent Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Boulder
Location: 820 28th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 2500 block of Astrozon Circle
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
The 5100 block of North Titan Court.
City: Denver
Location: 5100 block of North Titan Court
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Age: 26
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Injured
- Type: Victim
- Age: 3
- Age Group: Child 0-11
- Gender: Male
- Status: Injured
- Type: Victim
- Age: 6
- Age Group: Child 0-11
- Gender: Female
- Status: Injured
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Name: David Houston
- Age: 25
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Unharmed, Arrested
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Wounded/Injured
- Drive-by (car to street, car to car)
- Criminal act with stolen gun
Notes
Multiple male suspects
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Stolen
The 7-Eleven at 551 East Colfax.
City: Denver
Location: 7-Eleven, 551 East Colfax Avenue
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Name: Justin Slyter
- Age: 39
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Killed
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Name: David Houston
- Age: 25
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Unharmed, Arrested
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Name: Keondre Neblett
- Age: 17
- Age Group: Teen 12-17
- Gender: Male
- Status: Unharmed, Arrested
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Name: Ru Shawn Bykei Wharton
- Age: 41
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Unharmed, Arrested
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Name: Davon Houston
- Age: 24
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Unharmed
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)
- Armed robbery with injury/death and/or evidence of DGU found
Notes
Near Grant, near Pearl, near midnight 7/8-7/9
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 6385 North Academy Boulevard
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Pueblo
Location: Washington Street and West Fairview Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Pueblo
Location: 800 block of Glenvista Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Boulder
Location: 800 block of University Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Northglenn
Location: 11700 block of Grant Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
The 1100 block of Willow Street.
City: Denver
Location: 1100 Block of Willow Street
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Female
- Status: Injured
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Wounded/Injured
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Grand Junction
Location: N/A
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 305 North Chelton Road
Killed: 1
Injured: 0
City: Grand Junction
Location: North 7th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
The 4200 block of North Milwaukee Street.
City: Denver
Location: 4200 block of North Milwaukee Street
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Name: Kahari Oliver
- Age: 35
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Killed
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 2500 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 1
City: Colorado Springs
Location: Galley Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Greeley
Location: 800 block of 15th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
451 East 58th Avenue.
City: Denver
Location: Tanner Gun Show at Denver Mart, 451 East 58th Avenue
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Injured
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Arrested
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Wounded/Injured
- Institution/Group/Business
- Non-Aggression Incident
- Accidental Shooting
- Accidental Shooting — Injury
- Accidental Shooting at a Business
- Accidental/Negligent Discharge
- Gun range/gun shop/gun show shooting
- Concealed Carry License — Perpetrator
Notes
Handgun vendor AD'd and struck employee in leg
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: 357 Mag
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Pueblo
Location: 1400 block of East Evans Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Grand Junction
Location: 2770 Highway 50
Killed: 1
Injured: 1
The 1000 block of South Alcott Street.
City: Denver
Location: 1000 block of South Alcott Street
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Name: Lydia Coronado
- Age: 26
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Female
- Status: Killed
- Type: Victim
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Injured
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Name: Jesus Juardo Lugo
- Age: 18
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Unharmed
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Wounded/Injured
- Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)
Notes
Near Huston Lake Park
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 1400 block of South Chelton Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 1
City: Arvada
Location: 5900 block of Garrison Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 1
Downing and 35th.
City: Denver
Location: North Downing Street and East 35th Avenue
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Killed
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)
Notes
Near unspec gas station, approx 3:45 am
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Pueblo
Location: 100 block of Stanford Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Pueblo
Location: 2100 block of Hollywood Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 1
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 6000 block of Fossil Drive
Killed: 1
Injured: 1
City: Colorado Springs
Location: I-25
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Boulder
Location: 3205 Moorhead Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Thornton
Location: 1882 East 104th Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Longmont
Location: 2285 East Ken Pratt Boulevard
Killed: 1
Injured: 0
16th and Arapahoe.
City: Denver
Location: 16th and Arapahoe
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Injured
Incident Characteristics
- Shot — Wounded/Injured
Guns Involved
1 gun involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Littleton
Location: 1700 block of South Cole Street
Killed: 1
Injured: 0
City: Pueblo
Location: 1700 block of Constitution Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 5600 St. Mary's Point
Killed: 1
Injured: 0
City: Littleton
Location: 3105 West County Line Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Clifton
Location: 433 South Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Pueblo
Location: 3000 block of West Northern Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Larimer County
Location: 2800 block of West County Road 38E
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
The 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue.
City: Denver
Location: 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue
Participants
- Type: Victim
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Killed
- Type: Subject-Suspect
- Name: Joe Pinheiro
- Age: 58
- Age Group: Adult 18+
- Gender: Male
- Status: Unharmed, Arrested
Notes
Victim shot in chest; 2 guns recovered from suspect.
Guns Involved
2 guns involved.
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
- Type: Unknown
- Stolen: Unknown
City: Aurora
Location: 455 Havana Street
Killed: 1
Injured: 0
City: Gateway
Location: CO 141
Killed: 0
Injured: 0
City: Colorado Springs
Location: 3817 Village Road South
Killed: 2
Injured: 2
City: Pueblo
Location: 1000 block of Elm Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 2
