67 Violent Gun Episodes in Colorado in a Month: See Where They Happened

Gun violence is a common occurrence in Colorado. In July, at least 67 incidents involving guns took place across the state. Not all of them resulted in injury or death, but each could have. See where they happened here.

Our data comes from the Gun Violence Archive, which describes itself as "a not-for-profit corporation formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States. GVA will collect and check for accuracy, comprehensive information about gun-related violence in the U.S. and then post and disseminate it online."

Because the archive generally uses public sources, it can't be considered all-encompassing, which only makes the number of gun episodes listed from Colorado last month that much more disturbing. Also surprising is information about the cities with the most incidents. In July, Colorado Springs topped this dubious roster with seventeen, while Denver's twelve was equaled in Pueblo, a much smaller community.