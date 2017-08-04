 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
67 Violent Gun Episodes in Colorado in a Month: See Where They Happened
Thinkstock file photo

67 Violent Gun Episodes in Colorado in a Month: See Where They Happened

Michael Roberts | August 4, 2017 | 6:39am
AA

Gun violence is a common occurrence in Colorado. In July, at least 67 incidents involving guns took place across the state. Not all of them resulted in injury or death, but each could have. See where they happened here.

Our data comes from the Gun Violence Archive, which describes itself as "a not-for-profit corporation formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States. GVA will collect and check for accuracy, comprehensive information about gun-related violence in the U.S. and then post and disseminate it online."

Because the archive generally uses public sources, it can't be considered all-encompassing, which only makes the number of gun episodes listed from Colorado last month that much more disturbing. Also surprising is information about the cities with the most incidents. In July, Colorado Springs topped this dubious roster with seventeen, while Denver's twelve was equaled in Pueblo, a much smaller community.

We've provided chronologically arranged GVA incident reports for the 67 Colorado gun incidents last month, complete with links, and shared photos and the actual data on the twelve that took place in Denver, beginning with a double homicide on July 1 and concluding with a murder on the 29th. But no community is immune. Gun incidents also occurred in Sedalia, Milliken and Pleasant View, a community whose very name seems at odds with the kind of violence that's happening almost every day — and generally multiple times per day — in Colorado circa 2017. Continue for the July list.

Number 1: July 1

City: Grand Junction
Location: I-70 and Horizon Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 2: July 1

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 3300 Verde Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 3: July 1

City: Fort Collins
Location: South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road
Killed: 1
Injured: 0

Number 4: July 1

City: Sedalia
Location: 3440 Elk Canyon Court
Killed: 1
Injured: 0

Number 5: July 1

City: Park County
Location: N/A
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

29th and York.
29th and York.
Google Maps

Number 6: July 1

City: Denver
Location: York Street and 29th Avenue

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Name: Don Sperow
  • Age: 35
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Killed
  • Type: Victim
  • Name: Troy Funchess
  • Age: 40
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Killed

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)

Notes

Funchess died of his injuries 07/13

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 7: July 2

City: Pueblo
Location: 700 block of West 13th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 8: July 2

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 1205 Potter Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 1

Number 9: July 3

City: Pueblo
Location: 1200 block of West 17th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 10: July 3

City: Pueblo
Location: 100 block of Purdue Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 11: July 3

City: Pueblo
Location: N/A
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 12: July 3

City: Mesa County
Location: I-70
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 13: July 4

City: Pleasant View
Location: N/A
Killed: 1
Injured: 0

Near 1800 West 85th Avenue.
Near 1800 West 85th Avenue.
Google Maps

Number 14: July 4

City: Denver
Location: Tuscan Heights Apartments, 1800 West 85th Avenue

Participants

  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Killed
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Status: Unharmed, Arrested
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Status: Unharmed, Arrested
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Status: Unharmed

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)
  • Officer Involved Incident
  • Officer Involved Shooting  subject/suspect/perpetrator killed
  • Police Targeted
  • Possession of gun by felon or prohibited person
  • Brandishing/flourishing/open carry/lost/found

Notes

Federal Heights area, verbal dv via phone, threat officer with gun, officer shot suspect, 2 other arrest

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 15: July 5

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 3100 block of East Dale Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 1

Number 16: July 5

City: Aurora
Location: 1711 Roosevelt Way
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

The 800 block of Dale Court.
The 800 block of Dale Court.
Google Maps

Number 17: July 5

City: Denver
Location: 800 block of Dale Court

Participants

  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Relationship: Neighbor
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Female
  • Status: Unharmed, Arrested

Incident Characteristics

  • Shots Fired — No Injuries

Notes

Woman fired shots into neighbor's home; later surrendered to police.

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 18: July 6

City: Colorado Springs
Location: El Morro Road and Delta Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 19: July 6

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 2410 Busch Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 1

Number 20: July 6

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 2900 block of Airport Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 21: July 6

City: Milliken
Location: 100 block of South Sydney Court
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 22: July 7

City: Colorado Springs
Location: East Willamette and Swope
Killed: 0
Injured: 2

Number 23: July 7

City: Grand Junction
Location: 300 block of Independent Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 24: July 7

City: Boulder
Location: 820 28th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 25: July 8

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 2500 block of Astrozon Circle
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

The 5100 block of North Titan Court.
The 5100 block of North Titan Court.
Google Maps

Number 26: July 8

City: Denver
Location: 5100 block of North Titan Court

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Age: 26
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Injured
  • Type: Victim
  • Age: 3
  • Age Group: Child 0-11
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Injured
  • Type: Victim
  • Age: 6
  • Age Group: Child 0-11
  • Gender: Female
  • Status: Injured
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Name: David Houston
  • Age: 25
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Unharmed, Arrested

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Wounded/Injured
  • Drive-by (car to street, car to car)
  • Criminal act with stolen gun

Notes

Multiple male suspects

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Stolen
The 7-Eleven at 551 East Colfax.
The 7-Eleven at 551 East Colfax.
Google Maps

Number 27: July 9

City: Denver
Location: 7-Eleven, 551 East Colfax Avenue

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Name: Justin Slyter
  • Age: 39
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Killed
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Name: David Houston
  • Age: 25
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Unharmed, Arrested
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Name: Keondre Neblett
  • Age: 17
  • Age Group: Teen 12-17
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Unharmed, Arrested
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Name: Ru Shawn Bykei Wharton
  • Age: 41
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Unharmed, Arrested
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Name: Davon Houston
  • Age: 24
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Unharmed

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)
  • Armed robbery with injury/death and/or evidence of DGU found

Notes

Near Grant, near Pearl, near midnight 7/8-7/9

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 28: July 10

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 6385 North Academy Boulevard
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 29: July 10

City: Pueblo
Location: Washington Street and West Fairview Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 30: July 11

City: Pueblo
Location: 800 block of Glenvista Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 0


Number 31: July 11

City: Boulder
Location: 800 block of University Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 32: July 12

City: Northglenn
Location: 11700 block of Grant Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

The 1100 block of Willow Street.
The 1100 block of Willow Street.
Google Maps

Number 33: July 12

City: Denver
Location: 1100 Block of Willow Street

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Female
  • Status: Injured

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Wounded/Injured

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 34: July 13

City: Grand Junction
Location: N/A
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 35: July 13

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 305 North Chelton Road
Killed: 1
Injured: 0

Number 36: July 13

City: Grand Junction
Location: North 7th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

The 4200 block of North Milwaukee Street.
The 4200 block of North Milwaukee Street.
Google Maps

Number 37: July 13

City: Denver
Location: 4200 block of North Milwaukee Street

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Name: Kahari Oliver
  • Age: 35
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Killed

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 38: July 14

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 2500 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 1

Number 39: July 14

City: Colorado Springs
Location: Galley Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 40: July 15

City: Greeley
Location: 800 block of 15th Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

451 East 58th Avenue.
451 East 58th Avenue.
Google Maps

Number 41: July 15

City: Denver
Location: Tanner Gun Show at Denver Mart, 451 East 58th Avenue

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Injured
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Arrested

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Wounded/Injured
  • Institution/Group/Business
  • Non-Aggression Incident
  • Accidental Shooting
  • Accidental Shooting — Injury
  • Accidental Shooting at a Business
  • Accidental/Negligent Discharge
  • Gun range/gun shop/gun show shooting
  • Concealed Carry License — Perpetrator

Notes

Handgun vendor AD'd and struck employee in leg

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: 357 Mag
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 42: July 15

City: Pueblo
Location: 1400 block of East Evans Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 43: July 15

City: Grand Junction
Location: 2770 Highway 50
Killed: 1
Injured: 1

The 1000 block of South Alcott Street.
The 1000 block of South Alcott Street.
Google Maps

Number 44: July 16

City: Denver
Location: 1000 block of South Alcott Street

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Name: Lydia Coronado
  • Age: 26
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Female
  • Status: Killed
  • Type: Victim
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Injured
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Name: Jesus Juardo Lugo
  • Age: 18
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Unharmed

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Wounded/Injured
  • Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)

Notes

Near Huston Lake Park

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 45: July 16

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 1400 block of South Chelton Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 1

Number 46: July 18

City: Arvada
Location: 5900 block of Garrison Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 1

Downing and 35th.
Downing and 35th.
Google Maps

Number 47: July 19

City: Denver
Location: North Downing Street and East 35th Avenue

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Killed

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Dead (murder, accidental, suicide)

Notes

Near unspec gas station, approx 3:45 am

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 48: July 19

City: Pueblo
Location: 100 block of Stanford Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 49: July 21

City: Pueblo
Location: 2100 block of Hollywood Drive
Killed: 0
Injured: 1

Number 50: July 21

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 6000 block of Fossil Drive
Killed: 1
Injured: 1

Number 51: July 21

City: Colorado Springs
Location: I-25
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 52: July 22

City: Boulder
Location: 3205 Moorhead Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 53: July 22

City: Thornton
Location: 1882 East 104th Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 54: July 23

City: Longmont
Location: 2285 East Ken Pratt Boulevard
Killed: 1
Injured: 0

16th and Arapahoe.
16th and Arapahoe.
Google Maps

Number 55: July 23

City: Denver
Location: 16th and Arapahoe

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Injured

Incident Characteristics

  • Shot — Wounded/Injured

Guns Involved

1 gun involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 56: July 25

City: Littleton
Location: 1700 block of South Cole Street
Killed: 1
Injured: 0

Number 57: July 25

City: Pueblo
Location: 1700 block of Constitution Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 58: July 26

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 5600 St. Mary's Point
Killed: 1
Injured: 0

Number 59: July 26

City: Littleton
Location: 3105 West County Line Road
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 60: July 26

City: Clifton
Location: 433 South Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 61: July 27

City: Pueblo
Location: 3000 block of West Northern Avenue
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 62: July 28

City: Larimer County
Location: 2800 block of West County Road 38E
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

The 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue.
The 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue.
Google Maps

Number 63: July 29

City: Denver
Location: 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue

Participants

  • Type: Victim
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Killed
  • Type: Subject-Suspect
  • Name: Joe Pinheiro
  • Age: 58
  • Age Group: Adult 18+
  • Gender: Male
  • Status: Unharmed, Arrested

Notes

Victim shot in chest; 2 guns recovered from suspect.

Guns Involved

2 guns involved.

  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown
  • Type: Unknown
  • Stolen: Unknown

Number 64: July 29

City: Aurora
Location: 455 Havana Street
Killed: 1
Injured: 0

Number 65: July 30

City: Gateway
Location: CO 141
Killed: 0
Injured: 0

Number 66: July 31

City: Colorado Springs
Location: 3817 Village Road South
Killed: 2
Injured: 2

Number 67: July 31

City: Pueblo
Location: 1000 block of Elm Street
Killed: 0
Injured: 2

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >