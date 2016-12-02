Seven Denver-Metro Cities Where Rent Is Still Going Up, Five Where It's Not

Additional images below. ApartmentGuide.com

Last week, we shared the latest Denver rent data from Zumper by way of counting down the metro-area cities with the lowest-to-highest rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

As we noted, the median prices for rent varied by more than $300 from the top of the roster to the bottom.

Today, for this sequel, we drill deeper into the numbers, with a focus on whether the costs have risen over the past year. And just as is the case in Denver proper, where rents in some neighborhoods are still rising even though some surveys show that overall rates have plateaued or even fallen, the trend in general is still pointing upward.

Of the twelve metro-area cities analyzed by Zumper, rent for a one-bedroom apartment is higher than it was a year ago at this time, while it's either lower or flat in the five others.

Continue to count down the dozen communities, ranked from the biggest price dips to the largest cost increases and illustrated by photos of current listings courtesy of ApartmentGuide.com and a Zumper graphic showing the yearly rent evolution in Denver. Click to view the complete report.

M2 Apartments. $1210-$2459. 4560 South Balsam Way, Littleton, CO 80123. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 12: Littleton

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,180

Year-to-year change: -4.8 percent

The Den. $1209-$2829. 6950 E Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO 80237. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 11: Denver

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,260

Year-to-year change: -3.1 percent

Enclave at Cherry Creek. $1265-$2190. 17565 Pine Lane, Parker, CO 80134. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 10: Parker

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,240

Year-to-year change: -0.8 percent

AMLI Arista. $1225-$2209. 8200 Arista Place, Broomfield, CO 80021. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 9: Broomfield

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,340

Year-to-year change: -0.7 percent

Regatta. $996-$1790. 10500 Irma Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 8: Northglenn

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,080

Year-to-year change: 0.0 percent

Promenade At Hunter's Glen. $1133- $1773. 12801 Lafayette Street, Thornton, CO 80241 ApartmentGuide.com

Number 7: Thornton

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $,1,100

Year-to-year change: +0.9 percent

SkyeCrest. $1130-$18997. 7846 West Mansfield Parkway, Lakewood, CO 80235. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 6: Lakewood

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,160

Year-to-year change: +1.8 percent

Arcadia Apartment Homes. $1170-$2295. 8225 South Poplar Way, Centennial, CO 80112. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 5: Centennial

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,310

Year-to-year change: +2.3 percent

Arbour Square. $1274. 14770 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 4: Westminster

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,140

Year-to-year change: +2.7 percent

The Bluffs At Castle Rock. $1060- $1925. 483 Scott Boulevard, Castle Rock, CO 80104. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 3: Castle Rock

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,110

Year-to-year change: +6.7 percent

Crossroads at City Center. $1149-$1399. 15490 East Center Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 2: Aurora

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $970

Year-to-year change: +7.8 percent

52nd Marketplace. $1025-$1600. 7797 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada, CO. ApartmentGuide.com

Number 1: Arvada

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,020

Year-to-year change: +8.5 percent