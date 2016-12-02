Seven Denver-Metro Cities Where Rent Is Still Going Up, Five Where It's Not
Last week, we shared the latest Denver rent data from Zumper by way of counting down the metro-area cities with the lowest-to-highest rent for a one-bedroom apartment.
As we noted, the median prices for rent varied by more than $300 from the top of the roster to the bottom.
Today, for this sequel, we drill deeper into the numbers, with a focus on whether the costs have risen over the past year. And just as is the case in Denver proper, where rents in some neighborhoods are still rising even though some surveys show that overall rates have plateaued or even fallen, the trend in general is still pointing upward.
Of the twelve metro-area cities analyzed by Zumper, rent for a one-bedroom apartment is higher than it was a year ago at this time, while it's either lower or flat in the five others.
Continue to count down the dozen communities, ranked from the biggest price dips to the largest cost increases and illustrated by photos of current listings courtesy of ApartmentGuide.com and a Zumper graphic showing the yearly rent evolution in Denver. Click to view the complete report.
Number 12: Littleton
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,180
Year-to-year change: -4.8 percent
Number 11: Denver
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,260
Year-to-year change: -3.1 percent
Number 10: Parker
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,240
Year-to-year change: -0.8 percent
Number 9: Broomfield
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,340
Year-to-year change: -0.7 percent
Number 8: Northglenn
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,080
Year-to-year change: 0.0 percent
Continue to see the seven Denver-metro cities where rent is still up over this time last year.
|
Number 7: Thornton
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $,1,100
Year-to-year change: +0.9 percent
Number 6: Lakewood
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,160
Year-to-year change: +1.8 percent
|
Number 5: Centennial
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,310
Year-to-year change: +2.3 percent
Number 4: Westminster
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,140
Year-to-year change: +2.7 percent
|
Number 3: Castle Rock
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,110
Year-to-year change: +6.7 percent
|
Number 2: Aurora
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $970
Year-to-year change: +7.8 percent
Number 1: Arvada
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,020
Year-to-year change: +8.5 percent
|
Courtesy of Zumper
