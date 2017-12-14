Seven New Names for Stapleton

Residents and neighbors met this week at two facilitated discussions to talk over the possibilities of changing the name of Stapleton, the residential development that replaced the airport of the same name honoring five-term former Denver mayor Benjamin Stapleton...who just happens to have been a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

And that heritage lingers. Today the neighborhood that bears his name is over 80 percent white — a significantly higher percentage than in the surrounding areas, or even Denver as a whole. When I lived in Stapleton, I encountered racist attitudes far too often — they were the expectation, not the exception.

A push to change the name of Stapleton, a movement that started more than two years ago, has lately gotten new momentum. But nothing’s going to change, not really, until the neighborhood's more intolerant residents do as well. With that in mind, here are some modest proposals for new names — just to keep the talk real.