Seven Places to Watch Election Results

It's November 8 – anyone else need a drink?

The 2016 presidential election is coming to a close today, and assuming you already voted, you have one more democratic obligation: to celebrate the end of one of the wackier presidential elections in recent memory. We've found the best spots to watch the results come in and toast your sorrows away.

Oriental Theater

4335 West 44th Avenue

6 p.m.

Watch election coverage on the big screen.

Denver Press Club

1330 Glenarm Place

5 p.m.

Watch the returns with all of those journalists accused of "rigging the system." Bring money for drinks and Mestizos taco truck, which will be parked outside.

On the Rox Sports Bar & Grill

11957 Lioness Way, Parker

5 p.m.

The Libertarian Party of Colorado's official watch party.

Denver Westin

1672 Lawrence Street

7 p.m.

The Colorado Democrats' official watch party.

DoubleTree By Hilton, Denver Tech Center

7801 East Orchard Road

7 to 11 p.m.

The state Republicans' official watch party. Tickets are $20 and include snacks. A cash bar will be available.

Interstate

1001 Santa Fe Drive

5 p.m.

Watch campaign coverage on a projection screen.

Blake Street Tavern

2301 Blake Street

6 to 10 p.m.

Watch election results and drink for a good cause. Blake Street is hosting bingo and drinking games to raise money for Folds of Honor, which raises scholarship money for children of disabled or deceased vets. Tickets are $10 and include a free Bud Light.

The Source

3350 Brighton Boulevard

5 to 7 p.m.

Get a complimentary cocktail at Acorn, Comida or RiNo Yacht Club courtesy of the Source. All you need to bring is your "I Voted" sticker or a selfie with your sealed ballot. The Source will also play election results on a big screen and host a costume contest (dress like your favorite politician, duh).