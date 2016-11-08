Seven Places to Watch Election Results
It's November 8 – anyone else need a drink?
The 2016 presidential election is coming to a close today, and assuming you already voted, you have one more democratic obligation: to celebrate the end of one of the wackier presidential elections in recent memory. We've found the best spots to watch the results come in and toast your sorrows away.
Oriental Theater
4335 West 44th Avenue
6 p.m.
Watch election coverage on the big screen.
Denver Press Club
1330 Glenarm Place
5 p.m.
Watch the returns with all of those journalists accused of "rigging the system." Bring money for drinks and Mestizos taco truck, which will be parked outside.
On the Rox Sports Bar & Grill
11957 Lioness Way, Parker
5 p.m.
The Libertarian Party of Colorado's official watch party.
Denver Westin
1672 Lawrence Street
7 p.m.
The Colorado Democrats' official watch party.
DoubleTree By Hilton, Denver Tech Center
7801 East Orchard Road
7 to 11 p.m.
The state Republicans' official watch party. Tickets are $20 and include snacks. A cash bar will be available.
Interstate
1001 Santa Fe Drive
5 p.m.
Watch campaign coverage on a projection screen.
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Broncos v Raiders HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
-
Denver Outlaws / Major League Lacrosse All Star Game
TicketsSat., Dec. 29, 6:00pm
Blake Street Tavern
2301 Blake Street
6 to 10 p.m.
Watch election results and drink for a good cause. Blake Street is hosting bingo and drinking games to raise money for Folds of Honor, which raises scholarship money for children of disabled or deceased vets. Tickets are $10 and include a free Bud Light.
The Source
3350 Brighton Boulevard
5 to 7 p.m.
Get a complimentary cocktail at Acorn, Comida or RiNo Yacht Club courtesy of the Source. All you need to bring is your "I Voted" sticker or a selfie with your sealed ballot. The Source will also play election results on a big screen and host a costume contest (dress like your favorite politician, duh).
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Chiefs HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!