Zounds! Anti-Bullying Project Gets Boost From Bard, NEA

Shakespeare's work is a labyrinth of swordplay, assasinations, suicides and mutilations — and some potent anti-violence messages. NEA/Arts Midwest

A Boulder-based program that brings performances of Shakespeare plays into Colorado schools as part of an anti-bullying program has received a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest.

The Shakespeare & Violence Prevention project, a pioneering partnership between the Colorado Shakespeare Festival and the University of Colorado's Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence, is funded by a mix of grants, university funds and fees from the hosting schools. Since it began in 2011, with an anti-bullying interpretation of Twelfth Night, the program has been seen by more than 83,000 middle and high school students. The NEA grant will allow even further roaming of the Bard's players; the upcoming season offers performances of Julius Caesar, followed by classroom workshops designed to help students practice intervention strategies for squashing bullying in their schools.

"This school tour is a crucial component of the Colorado Shakespeare Festival as a whole, and it is the first exposure to Shakespeare for many communities across our state," CSF producing artistic director Timothy Orr noted in a statement announcing the grant. "The [program] was developed to to inspire young audiences throughout the state, not just audiences with easy access to our home stage in Boulder."

As I noted in a 2013 feature about the project, the combination of Shakespeare and anti-bullying messages doesn't come easily. But in CSF's hands, the project has gone places. Here's an excerpt from that article, dealing with what I learned while reporting on the 2013 workshops revolving around The Tempest: