Shift Bannock, a Shared Workspace Provider, Opens in Golden Triangle

What once was the Fistell's Electronics building is now Shift Bannock. Courtesy of Alana Watkins

The 22,000-square-foot redevelopment of the old Fistell’s Electronics building pays tribute to the business that had occupied the circa 1898 structure at 1001 Bannock Street since the 1950s, after holding down other addresses in the Golden Triangle for two decades before that.

The structure is now home to Shift Bannock, the second location for shared workspace provider Shift Workspaces, and many of the electronics parts that filled the building have been converted into artwork that is scattered throughout the redeveloped space. “We picked out the stuff we thought was cool and turned it into art,” says Shift founder and CEO Grant Barnhill, adding that about a dozen artists created fifty pieces of art for the project.

The rest of the parts — enough to fill 55 semi-truckloads — were hauled away and recycled.

The dog-friendly space, which opened this month, is already 50 percent leased, and Barnhill says he expects that Shift Bannock will be full by the end of the year.

Shift Bannock retains many of the original details that make the building a historic asset to the neighborhood. The lobby evokes a chic hotel lobby rather than an office complex, and the refined industrial style maintains the original timber and joists of the old building while adding new elements.

Inside Shift. Photo by Lindsay Lunch

“We wanted to mix modern materials into the design,” Barnhill says.

The lobby bar, encased in vintage electronic equipment, offers complimentary beer, wine and liquor. Nomad World Products repurposed an old Edison phonograph, an electroshock machine and an ancient Hammond typewriter into lamps. On the third floor, a vintage television wall designed by Chris Merrick plays classic '60s TV shows.

The 2,000-square-foot rooftop deck, furnished with JANUS et Cie and Neoteric Luxury outdoor furniture, has a fire pit, outdoor grill and bar/lounge with mountain views.

Amenities at Shift Bannock include a fitness facility with free massages, complimentary yoga and a meditation room; ergonomic chairs and desks; 87 private offices that accommodate one to ten people; and complimentary coffee, tea and espresso.

Barnhill prides himself on developing unique shared workspaces. “We’re local, and when we build projects, they’re all original,” he says. “A lot of shared workspace, they just bang them out. WeWork is the same whether you go to New York or San Francisco.”

Project: Shift Bannock

Address: 1005 Bannock Street

Developer: Shift Workspaces

This is the second in a series of stories about building projects around town.

