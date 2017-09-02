Reader: Let's Rename Mile High Stadium Taxpayers Stadium!

Get used to the Sports Authority signage on Mile High Stadium. It could be there a while.

Though Sports Authority is no longer, there's a good chance that Mile High Stadium, home to the Broncos, will continue to bear the name of the shuttered athletic-gear retailer — at least for a few years. That's what Darrin Duber-Smith, marketing professor and senior lecturer at Metropolitan State University of Denver, argued in a piece we published this week. Readers have their own suggestions for what the field should be named (and even offer up one strange use for it). Writes Luis:

How about just Mile High? The narrative that they don't make enough money is bullshit.



Argues Bradley:

Green Solution Field @Mile High. What more needs to be said?

