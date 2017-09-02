Reader: Let's Rename Mile High Stadium Taxpayers Stadium!

Though Sports Authority is no longer, there's a good chance that Mile High Stadium, home to the Broncos, will continue to bear the name of the shuttered athletic-gear retailer — at least for a few years. That's what Darrin Duber-Smith, marketing professor and senior lecturer at Metropolitan State University of Denver, argued in a piece we published this week. Readers have their own suggestions for what the field should be named (and even offer up one strange use for it). Writes Luis:
How about just Mile High? The narrative that they don't make enough money is bullshit.
Argues Bradley:
Green Solution Field @Mile High. What more needs to be said?
Offers Jill:
John Elway should buy the naming rights and call it Elway Stadium at Mile High.
Says Max:
Didn't the taxpayers already pay for the stadium? Why not call it " taxpayers stadium" its only fair.
And here comes Chuck with a strange suggestion:
Some shadowy entity will take the Sports Authority name and start opening secret, hidden retail locations that sell athletic gear to the undead. They'll only be open at night, of course.
What do you think should replace the Sports Authority in Sports Authority Field at Mile High?
