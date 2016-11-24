menu

Ski Resorts We're Thankful Are (Finally) Open

Thursday, November 24, 2016 at 7:54 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Jack Affleck
A A

If you're feeling a little stuffed after Thanksgiving and in need of some fresh air, we have good news: After having pushed back opening days due to a lack of snow, many of the state's best ski resorts are finally open (or will be open come Saturday, when you've had it *up to here* with your family and need to escape).

Below are seven ski resorts that are open, with information on what's new – and, if you click through the link, ski bum tips, places to drink and splurge, insider tips and more, all collected from Edge, our annual winter sports guide.

Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA
skiloveland.com
800-736-3754

What’s new: In the spring, look for a new guided backcountry skiing and split-boarding experience offered in partnership with the Loveland Ski Patrol in the area known as Dry Gulch. “We have about 1,200 acres back there that are within our permit area but outside of our current ski-area boundary,” says Loveland spokesman John Sellers. Continue reading for more on what's new at Loveland.

Jack Affleck

KEYSTONE RESORT
keystoneresort.com
800-468-5004
What’s new: The resort is doubling down on its family friendly Kidtopia offerings for the 2016-’17 season (kids twelve and under ski free with any two-night lodging package). Continue reading for more on what's new at Keystone.

Jack Affleck

BRECKENRIDGE SKI RESORT
breckenridge.com
970-453-5000
What’s new: Longtime regulars will notice improvements all over the mountain. For starters, notes Breckenridge spokeswoman Ashley Smith, there’s the 490-seat Pioneer Crossing restaurant at the top of the Independence SuperChair on Peak 7. Continue reading for more on what's new at Breckenridge.

Tripp Fay

COPPER MOUNTAIN
coppercolorado.com
866-841-2481
What’s new: Copper Mountain’s season kicked off on November 18, with an opening-day celebration featuring DJ Landry, gear giveaways, and grand openings for the new On the Rockies Whiskey Bar and Eagle BBQ, both in the Center Village base area. Continue reading for more on what's new at Copper Mountain.

Scott DW Smith

PURGATORY RESORT
purgatoryresort.com
800-982-6103
What’s new: In October, Purgatory Resort managing partner James Coleman purchased Colorado’s largest snowcat operation, along with its permits to prowl 35,000 acres around Grayrock Peak and Graysill Mountain, near the resort. Continue reading for more on what's new at Purgatory.

Winter Park Resort

WINTER PARK RESORT
winterparkresort.com
970-726-1564
What’s new: Winter Park’s “Seven Territories” started opening on November 23, including Winter Park and its Terrain Park system and famed race and mogul courses. Continue reading for more on what's new at Winter Park Resort.

Larry Pierce

STEAMBOAT SKI RESORT
steamboat.com
970-879-6111
What’s new: November 23 is opening day at Steamboat, and by longstanding tradition, it’s also Scholarship Day with discounted lift tickets benefiting the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Scholarship Fund. Continue reading for more on what's new at Steamboat.

