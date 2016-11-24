Ski Resorts We're Thankful Are (Finally) Open

Breckenridge Ski Resort opened Saturday, November 19. Jack Affleck

If you're feeling a little stuffed after Thanksgiving and in need of some fresh air, we have good news: After having pushed back opening days due to a lack of snow, many of the state's best ski resorts are finally open (or will be open come Saturday, when you've had it *up to here* with your family and need to escape).

Below are seven ski resorts that are open, with information on what's new – and, if you click through the link, ski bum tips, places to drink and splurge, insider tips and more, all collected from Edge, our annual winter sports guide.

Loveland Ski Area opened Thursday, November 10. Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA

skiloveland.com

800-736-3754

What’s new: In the spring, look for a new guided backcountry skiing and split-boarding experience offered in partnership with the Loveland Ski Patrol in the area known as Dry Gulch. “We have about 1,200 acres back there that are within our permit area but outside of our current ski-area boundary,” says Loveland spokesman John Sellers. Continue reading for more on what's new at Loveland.

Keystone Resort opened Friday, November 18. Jack Affleck

KEYSTONE RESORT

keystoneresort.com

800-468-5004

What’s new: The resort is doubling down on its family friendly Kidtopia offerings for the 2016-’17 season (kids twelve and under ski free with any two-night lodging package). Continue reading for more on what's new at Keystone.

Breckenridge Ski Resort opened Saturday, November 19. Jack Affleck

BRECKENRIDGE SKI RESORT

breckenridge.com

970-453-5000

What’s new: Longtime regulars will notice improvements all over the mountain. For starters, notes Breckenridge spokeswoman Ashley Smith, there’s the 490-seat Pioneer Crossing restaurant at the top of the Independence SuperChair on Peak 7. Continue reading for more on what's new at Breckenridge.

Copper Mountain opened Sunday, November 20. Tripp Fay

COPPER MOUNTAIN

coppercolorado.com

866-841-2481

What’s new: Copper Mountain’s season kicked off on November 18, with an opening-day celebration featuring DJ Landry, gear giveaways, and grand openings for the new On the Rockies Whiskey Bar and Eagle BBQ, both in the Center Village base area. Continue reading for more on what's new at Copper Mountain.

Purgatory Resort opened Wednesday, November 23. Scott DW Smith

PURGATORY RESORT

purgatoryresort.com

800-982-6103

What’s new: In October, Purgatory Resort managing partner James Coleman purchased Colorado’s largest snowcat operation, along with its permits to prowl 35,000 acres around Grayrock Peak and Graysill Mountain, near the resort. Continue reading for more on what's new at Purgatory.

Winter Park Resort opened Wednesday, November 23. Winter Park Resort

WINTER PARK RESORT

winterparkresort.com

970-726-1564

What’s new: Winter Park’s “Seven Territories” started opening on November 23, including Winter Park and its Terrain Park system and famed race and mogul courses. Continue reading for more on what's new at Winter Park Resort.

Steamboat Ski Resort opened Wednesday, November 23. Larry Pierce

STEAMBOAT SKI RESORT

steamboat.com

970-879-6111

What’s new: November 23 is opening day at Steamboat, and by longstanding tradition, it’s also Scholarship Day with discounted lift tickets benefiting the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Scholarship Fund. Continue reading for more on what's new at Steamboat.

