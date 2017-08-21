Solar Eclipse to Bring God's Message About Aliens Via Boulder Sect

During the solar eclipse today, August 21, The Society for the New Message from God, a sect based in Boulder, will be sharing what a representative describes as divine revelations that Jehovah Himself divulged to Marshall Vian Summers, His designated "messenger." Attendees at one of the largest eclipse parties in Wyoming will be among the first to receive this wisdom, via handouts of books financed by that most heavenly of devices, a Kickstarter campaign.

"There are a whole lot of people alive in the world today whose eyes are to the sky and who have a sense of life in the universe and humanity's increasing potential for contact with life in the universe," says Will Burrows, a manager for the Society. "The eclipse seems to be gathering people with such inclinations."

The Society for the New Message from God isn't the only (broadly defined) religious organization to promote the eclipse as a form of celestial communication. The Atlantic points out that "several institutions in Oregon, Wyoming, Missouri and other states along the path of totality — the narrow stretch of land where the full effect of the eclipse will be visible — are treating the eclipse and the wave of visitors following it as an opportunity to spread gospel."