South Park Helps Inspire Broncos to Stage Part of NFL Draft at Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita and the Denver Broncos: two great things that go great together.

We'd like to nominate the Denver Broncos' game presentation and marketing department for a genius grant after staffers came up with one of the great ideas of all time: announcing the team's fourth- and fifth-round picks for the 2018 NFL draft, slated to take place on Saturday, April 28, live from Casa Bonita, the world's weirdest Mexican restaurant, complete with participation by cast members such as cliff divers and a costumed gorilla.

And it turns out that South Park's famous, Cartman-centric Casa Bonita episode helped inspire the event, which will be open to the public and is likely to make cameo appearances on the NFL Network's draft coverage.

"When I asked our marketing folks, they said South Park tied into it," says Seth Medvin, the Broncos' strategic communications manager. "That obviously gave Casa Bonita some national recognition."