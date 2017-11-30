How South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone Can Make You Immortal for $10

Colorado-bred South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are offering fans of the Comedy Central staple what Parker describes in a new video on view below as "eternal life" for as little as $10. Specifically, folks who donate at least a sawbuck to the charity NEXT for Autism will be entered into a contest to have a character based on them be drawn into the show as one of the townspeople that have appeared in the background of scenes for more than twenty years.

Westword has had a long and proud relationship with Parker and Stone, having published one of the first interviews with the pair four years before South Park's debut. "The Ultimate in Sound Bites," which first appeared in our April 21, 1993, issue caught Parker and Stone while they were University of Colorado Boulder film students trying to raise money to complete their first film, then called Alferd Packer: The Musical; better known as Cannibal: The Musical, it was ultimately released in 1996.

The twosome stopped by our former offices alongside cohorts Jason McHugh and Ian Hardin and proved to be just as joyfully anarchic as their subsequent reputation would suggest — particularly Parker, who was just 23 at the time but already had a finely tuned sensibility for bad taste.