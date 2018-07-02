Spring Fire Update, Arrest of Immigrant Jesper Joergensen for Arson

The Spring Fire in Costilla County is raging out of control, and so is the controversy over the arrest of a man believed to have started it. Turns out that 52-year-old Jesper Joergensen is an undocumented immigrant, albeit one from a nation, Denmark, that President Donald Trump has thus far avoided describing as a shithole country.

At 2:55 p.m. yesterday, July 1, the Costilla County Sheriff's Office announced that Joergensen had been busted without incident by CCSO deputies following an investigation that included assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado State Patrol, state arson investigations and "Immigration and Customs agents."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reportedly placed a detainer hold on Joergensen.

Like the 416 Fire near Durango before it, the Spring Fire, which started on June 27 five miles east of Fort Garland, is one of the country's worst wildfires.

The Spring Fire seen from a distance. Colorado Department of Transportation

The most recent update shared on the federal Inciweb page, time-stamped at 8:08 p.m. last night, notes that the blaze is 5 percent contained at its perimeter and has consumed 50,033 acres, with what's described as 3,156 acres of growth since the previous measurement.

The number of so-called resources devoted to fighting it is listed at 550, yet a mechanical object stilled their activities for a time. On June 30, the Inciweb account notes, "a drone flight caused all air operations to shut down. Drones prevent essential firefighting activities, and can cause aircraft to crash, killing pilots and crews. PLEASE DO NOT FLY DRONES. Please report any suspected drone use to law enforcement."

Note that last Wednesday, June 27, senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner introduced a bill to make the flying of drones over fires a felony.

Weather hasn't been kind to firefighters thus far. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80 to 85 Fahrenheit range with northeast winds of 5 to 8 miles per hour and gusts to 11 miles per hour expected this morning.

A CDOT photo from an area within the Spring Fire burn zone. Colorado Department of Transportation

As a result, smoke will be pushed into the San Luis Valley prior to early afternoon, when a wind shift is anticipated to come from the southeast, bumping the breezes up to 8 to 13 miles per hour. Gusts should also climb to as much as 22 miles per hour.

On June 30, the report notes, "fuels heated quickly, causing the fire to become very active early in the day. By mid-afternoon, there were active fire runs, and large smoke columns were visible over various portions of the fire." Today, the narrative continues, "fire behavior will be similar, becoming active early and growing in intensity throughout the day as winds increase."

In the meantime, Highway 160 is closed indefinitely, as is Highway 12 in the Cuchara Valley, where mandatory evacuations are in place. Learn more about the evacuation area at the Huerfano County Facebook page, and see an evacuation map at the San Luis Valley Emergency page.

Another Spring Fire flare-up. Colorado Department of Transportation

Joergensen has two active Facebook pages. The first boasts a single post from September 2012 — a graphic that reads, "You May Say I'm a Dreamer." On it, his home is listed as Colorado Springs. However, his second Facebook page, registered to "Jesper Hjulmann Jørgensen," identifies him as a resident of Fort Garland, and it was very active until recently.

The most recent post was shared on 3:23 a.m. on June 26, the day before the Spring Fire started. It reads: "'Someone' (ex GF) has been spreading a rumour about me — claiming that I've been poisoned to die (which I don't believe that I have been). I'm gonna go see a doctor this week and check for everything. If I have been poisoned, then I have been assassinated...and the only obvious suspect is my ex GF."

Accompanying this text is a photo of singer Alanis Morissette as she looked in the 1990s.

Another Jesper Joergensen Facebook portrait. Facebook

The signature on the Facebook page includes a nickname for Joergensen: "Diamond Nug." He's said to come from the Danish city of Holbæk and be working as a self-employed prospector.

The intro to the page reads, "Need to be governed? Yes? Insane! No? Oppressed! #AnBar — mineral and metal backed. #Anarchy2018."

This theme is enforced by memes such as one showing stacks of skulls and the slogan, "Never Fucking Forget: Government Kills."

Such themes are echoed by additional posts tracked down by Heavy.com, including a photo of several tin cans captioned, "It's future targets for practice — they double as a mountain man wind charm, but now your son's got me thinking about getting it trip-wired."

Other posts are anti-Semitic, homophobic and pro-cannabis.

Jesper Joergensen's booking photo. Costilla County Sheriff's Office

Still, what's been most interesting to the conservative media is Joergensen's immigration status, or lack thereof. The headline on a Breitbart post reads, "Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Starting Colorado Wildfire."

Of course, Joergensen doesn't look much like the illegal aliens Breitbart typically spotlights. But even though he's of Caucasian origin, the site didn't miss the opportunity to use the term.

Of more immediate concern is the fire itself, and others like it across the state. And despite dozens of fireworks bans, the July 4 holiday has authorities anxious that the problem will get worse before it gets better, in Costilla County and beyond.

Editor's note: This post has been updated with new information about the number of acres consumed, the percent of the perimeter contained and the number of personnel fighting the fire.