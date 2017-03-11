Ready, Set, Action: Political Events in Denver This Weekend

EXPAND His constituents turned out, even if Cory Gardner didn't. Brandon Marshall

Cory Gardner didn't show up to a town hall meeting planned in his honor, but Representative Jared Polis will have two in the Second Congressional District on Sunday. If that's not enough political action, you can sit through an entire day of the Colorado Democratic Party Reorganization meeting, or party with GENeration Frontlines, a benefit for the Youth of Standing Rock. Keep reading for details of these events, and more.

Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m.

Colorado Democratic Party Reorganization Meeting

Marriott Denver City Center

Did you like how the last election turned out? Neither did the Colorado Democratic Party, which will hold a reorganization meeting to elect new officers and discuss other matters; the 84th annual Colorado Democratic Party dinner follows, with keynote speaker Jason Kander. Find out more at coloradodems.org.

Saturday, March 11, noon to 11 p.m.

GENeration Frontlines: A Benefit for the Youth of Standing Rock

Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway

Lakota artist and activist Walt Pourier’s Stronghold Society works to provide safe spaces for Native American youth, from skate parks to gatherings for girls at Pine Ridge. But because the nonprofit’s efforts are costly, Stronghold is teaming up with Mutiny Information Cafe and Groovey.TV for GENeration Frontlines: A Benefit for the Youth of Standing Rock, a new performance series to raise funds for a WK4-Directions Skatepark at Standing Rock. This premiere event includes a ten-band lineup for a mere $5 donation at the door. Get more details here.

Sunday, March 12, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Jared Polis will hold two town halls. polis.house.gov

Boulder County Town Hall With Congressman Jared Polis

Broomfield High School, 1 Eagle Way

Constituents are invited to Representative Jared Polis's town hall to talk about the economy, health care, immigration, education, the environment and other policy areas. "One of my top priorities is to be as accessible as possible to my community," says Polis. "I serve the people, and to do that effectively, I have to first listen. It's the favorite part of my job as a member of Congress. I get terrific input, feedback and ideas from our town halls." Want to be sure you have a seat? Register here.

Sunday, March 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Larimer County Town Hall with Congressman Jared Polis

Colorado State University, Lory Student Center Theater, Fort Collins

Jared Polis, representative for the Second Congressional District, will hold his second town hall meeting of the day (see above). Pre-registration is encouraged; you can sign up here.

Monday, March 13, 4 p.m.

Congresswoman DeGette's Facebook Live Townhall

Join Congresswoman Diana DeGette for a Facebook Live Townhall at 4 p.m. "Diana will take your questions on a variety of topics, and discuss how we can work together to #RESIST the Trump agenda and move our country forward," according to her office. Find out more here.

Monday, March 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Shop Talk Live

Quality Care Hair Clinic, 15491 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

Theo Wilson, featured on the March 2 cover of Westword, leads another discussion on matters of importance to the community.

Keep reading for more events this week.

