Standing Rock Water Protector Red Fawn Fallis's Sentencing Hearing Postponed

Members of Denver’s indigenous community will have to wait at least two more weeks to find out the sentencing fate of Red Fawn Fallis, a Denver native who was arrested in October of 2016 during the Standing Rock demonstrations in North Dakota. Fallis traveled to North Dakota to join the stand-off against the Dakota Access Pipeline, but she was arrested upon suspicion of discharging a firearm during a tangle with law enforcement.

Her sentencing hearing was supposed to take place Monday, June 25, but the judge overseeing Fallis’s case, Daniel Hovland, is reportedly ill and had to reschedule the hearing.