There's a New Head of Denver's Department of Public Safety

Stephanie O'Malley is out and Troy Riggs is in as executive director of Denver's Department of Public Safety, which oversees Denver's law enforcement agencies, fire department, and jails.

The switch in leadership was announced this morning, February 5, by Mayor Michael Hancock at a press conference held at Denver's police headquarters. The move marks a quick ascension for Riggs, who had joined the Department of Public Safety as deputy director under O'Malley three months ago. Riggs's background includes a stint as Indianapolis's director of Public Safety from 2012 to 2015, and he told reporters that he has been involved in law enforcement for more than thirty years, which included leadership roles in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky.

As for O'Malley, she been offered a soft landing in the Mayor's Office as she parachutes out of the Department of Public Safety, which has been been plagued with troubling investigations and expensive settlements during her four years as executive director. O'Malley, a longtime associate of Hancock, will take up a new position, paid for by the mayor's office, as a “special assistant” to the mayor. She will be in charge of “strengthening the city's work with minority- and women-owned businesses and better connect Denver residents and communities to jobs, skills training and other economic opportunities.” O'Malley will now make $145,000 annually compared to the $168,861 she was making at the Department of Public Safety.