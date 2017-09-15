Stephen Hamper's Alleged War on Cops Continues — Times Three

Earlier this year, Stephen Hamper was found guilty on multiple counts in the beating of a Denver police officer who he said he would have killed if only he'd been able to get hold of her gun. Since that ruling, he's been hit with three more charges of assaulting law enforcers while in custody awaiting a hearing to determine if he's a habitual criminal.

Our previous coverage, which has been incorporated into this post, dates back to shortly after Hamper's September 6, 2014 bust.

According to the affidavit in the case, the bizarre incident spiraled out of control shortly after Officer Aubree Thompson responded to a call about a homeless man, later identified as Hamper, who was trying to wash his clothes in a drainage grate at a very busy place — the Downing Street off-ramp to Interstate 25.