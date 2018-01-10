32,000-Plus Demand Resignation of Rep Steve Lebsock, Alleged Sexual Harasser

At 9 a.m. today, January 10, at the Colorado State Capitol, attendees of a rally are expected to call for the resignation of Representative Steve Lebsock, a Thornton Democrat accused of sexually harassing at least eleven women, including fellow rep Faith Winter and lobbyist Holly Tarry. The group will be led by Erin Hottenstein, a Fort Collins resident whose petition calling for Lebsock to step down has been signed by more than 32,000 people at this writing.

The timing of the protest isn't coincidental. This morning marks the start of the 2018 Colorado legislative session, and Lebsock plans to be there.

While many of those called out for unconscionable behavior in the months since damning allegations surfaced against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein have left their jobs or apologized for their actions, Lebsock has remained defiant. Indeed, 9News reports that Lebsock spent much of yesterday hand-delivering to colleagues a 28-page "manifesto" defending his actions.