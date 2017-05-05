Steven Stanulonis Busted After Facebook Video Shows Him Taking Dump on Porch
|
The moment before the most disgusting act in a video that made Steven Stanulonis Facebook-infamous. The clip is shared below.
Steven Stanulonis has become Facebook-infamous after a video that showed him defecating on a Colorado Springs porch was shared on the social-media site and quickly led to an unhappy visit from police.
Seldom has choosing our latest Schmuck of the Week been easier.
On Wednesday morning, May 3, Facebook user Evan Steadman posted the clip in question along with the following note: "If anyone knows who this is they took a shit in front of my house after looking thru cars let me know."
The Steadman video, which is not safe for work (or anywhere, frankly), shows a man approaching a townhouse complex on the 6100 block of Colony Circle in the Springs, dropping trou and doing his business. But KKTV obtained a longer version that it censored for broadcast. The additional footage shows him ranting and flipping off the residence.
Before long, this piece of underground cinema came to the attention of the Colorado Springs Police Department, which quickly identified the star of the show as Stanulonis, age 33. According to KKTV, he told the officers who drew this plum assignment that he'd chosen the location to lighten his load because his late ex-girlfriend had lived at the residence and he wanted to "take revenge on her spirit."
This explanation didn't exactly get Stanulonis out of trouble. He was given a summons for disorderly conduct, a Class 1 petty offense.
Although we're betting Steadman and his other neighbors found it to be considerably more than petty. Here's the video.
