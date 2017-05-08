TABOR, the Amendment That Won't Die, Staves Off Doom Again

Douglas Bruce, the father of the TABOR amendment, and Governor John Hickenlooper, who's being sued over it. File photos

Update: The Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which requires tax increases to be okayed by popular vote, was approved in 1992, meaning that it's been in place for nearly a quarter-century and a pain in the neck to legislators for the same amount of time. Six years ago, a coalition of lawmakers and other notables filed suit in federal court to overturn it. But their efforts have been stymied again, this time by a U.S. District Court ruling that says the plaintiffs don't have standing to have brought the suit in the first place.

Our original report, published on May 24, 2011, has been incorporated into this post.

The case has dragged on so long that the first Colorado attorney general who came to its defense was John Suthers, who is currently the mayor of Colorado Springs. Back in 2011, his spokesman, Mike Saccone, made it clear that Suthers would stand up for the controversial amendment.

"That's historically been our role," Saccone told us. "When the voters approve a law or a constitutional provision and it's challenged in court, we vigorously defend those measures, and TABOR is certainly no different."

As such, Suthers took on the claims of plaintiffs led by Andy Kerr, a Democratic state senator who has announced his intention to run for the 7th Congressional District seat currently held by Ed Perlmutter, now among the contestants in the 2018 race for Colorado governor. Joining Kerr were 33 others who argue in the original complaint, on view below, that the provision requiring voter approval of tax increases violates the rules of representative government, which call for elected officials to act on behalf of the citizenry. Among the documents Kerr and company use to support their arguments is "Federalist No. 10," written by James Madison in 1787.

The delay in the filing of this challenge was unusual from the beginning. As Saccone noted in our original post, suits were filed soon after the passage of two other high-profile offerings — 2006's Amendment 41, which banned public officials from accepting gifts worth more than $50, and 2008's Amendment 54, a campaign-contribution measure. The latter was ruled unconstitutionally vague the following year.

EXPAND Lead plaintiff Andy Kerr is running for Congress. Facebook

As for the TABOR suit, now known as Kerr v. Hickenlooper, it's been on a remarkable journey through the legal system. One page on TaborCase.org, the website devoted to the matter, focuses on "pleadings," and it documents dozens of filings in the U.S. District Court for Colorado, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals and even the U.S. Supreme Court. In June 2015, the Supremes balked at a 10th Circuit finding that the plaintiffs didn't have standing, kicking the matter back to the U.S. District Court — which has now come to the same conclusion as the appeals court.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore summarized his decision as follows: "The Court finds that none of the named plaintiffs (be they political subdivisions, former or current elected officials, educators, citizens, or anything else) have standing to pursue this action."

Cynthia Coffman, the current Colorado Attorney General, who inherited the battle from Suthers, released the following written statement about the ruling: "After six years of litigation, the federal court...entered an order that should put an end to this protracted and unproductive litigation. The district court’s order recognizes that this suit is an improper attempt to debate a public policy question through a federal lawsuit.... We hope the plaintiffs in this case will not appeal, given that my office has won victories in the Supreme Court, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, and now the federal district court. The parties can certainly continue to oppose TABOR as a matter of policy and politics, but it’s long past time they gave up their frivolous lawsuit."

At this point, it's unclear if the Kerr team will raise the white flag or look for another way to take TABOR down once and for all. But if past is prelude, the fight isn't over yet.

Here's the aforementioned list of court actions involving Kerr v. Hickenlooper.

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman inherited the job of defending TABOR from her predecessor, John Suthers. File photo

