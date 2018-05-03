Ten Best and Worst Days to Sell a House in Denver

The Denver real estate market remains red hot, with plenty of homes selling for well above the listed price. But when should sellers put their property on the market and when should they wait? Denver-specific numbers from a new study reveal the ten best and worst days to make a deal for a house in the Mile High City.
The information comes from ATTOM Data Solutions, which analyzed 14.7 million home sales that took place from 2011 to 2017 across the country. But the national results differ significantly from those in Denver.
Generally across the U.S., the best month to sell is May, when sellers realized an average premium of 5.9 percent. Likewise, the best day to sell was June 28, with an average seller premium of 9.1 percent.
The situation differs in what is technically known as the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood market. Here, the best month to peddle a home is April, when sellers enjoyed a 2.8 percent premium from 2011-2017. That's a couple of ticks better than May and June, which both came in at 2.6 percent.
As for the best and worst days to sell, the folks at ATTOM went the extra mile, generating information for home sales in the metro area for every day of the year at our request — and it's clear from the findings that we're smack-dab in the middle of prime profit time for sellers. All ten of the best days as judged by average seller premium are in the months of April, May and June. The premiums among the top ten days range from 4.7 percent to an impressive 9.0 percent.
In contrast, the worst days to close a deal on a home are clustered during December, January and February, during a time when house hunting can be less pleasant in Colorado and sellers are presumably a lot more desperate. But there are also a scattering of ultra-lousy days to sell in August and October, plus one November day typically around Thanksgiving. Seller premiums in the ten lowest-scoring days all constitute losses that bottom out at 6.8 percent.
The results suggest that buyers in search of a bargain in Denver should be on the lookout during the winter months — and sellers hoping to cash in will see the profits bloom in springtime.
Continue to see the ten best and worst days to sell a home in Denver, followed by links to the complete ATTOM Data Solutions results for the metro area and an interactive heat map for the United States as a whole.
THE TEN BEST DAYS TO SELL A HOUSE IN DENVER
1: May 25
Number of sales: 560
Median sales price: $279,513
Median automated valuation model: $256,500
Seller premium: 9.0 percent
2. April 23
Number of sales: 683
Median sales price: $240,000
Median automated valuation model: $223,770
Seller premium: 7.3 percent
3. May 21
Number of sales: 771
Median sales price: $250,000
Median automated valuation model: $236,684
Seller premium: 5.6 percent
4. April 24
Number of sales: 827
Median sales price: $264,000
Median automated valuation model: $250,129
Seller premium: 5.5 percent
5. May 7
Number of sales: 682
Median sales price: $239,500
Median automated valuation model: $2227,026
Seller premium: 5.5 percent
6. June 18
Number of sales: 821
Median sales price: $243,000
Median automated valuation model: $231,189
Seller premium: 5.1 percent
7. June 24
Number of sales: 981
Median sales price: $270,000
Median automated valuation model: $257,091
Seller premium: 5.0 percent
8. June 27
Number of sales: 1,263
Median sales price: $275,000
Median automated valuation model: $262,000
Seller premium: 5.0 percent
9. May 30
Number of sales: 934
Median sales price: $258,000
Median automated valuation model: $246,064
Seller premium: 4.9 percent
10. June 20
Number of sales: 1,086
Median sales price: $270,000
Median automated valuation model: $257,639
Seller premium: 4.7 percent
TEN WORST DAYS TO SELL A HOUSE IN DENVER
1: January 2
Number of sales: 450
Median sales price: $210,000
Median automated valuation model: $225,220
Seller premium: -6.8 percent
2. January 20
Number of sales: 622
Median sales price: $256,128
Median automated valuation model: $269,508
Seller premium: -5.0 percent
3. February 8
Number of sales: 479
Median sales price: $218,250
Median automated valuation model: $229,000
Seller premium: -4.7 percent
4. January 10
Number of sales: 478
Median sales price: $225,000
Median automated valuation model: $235,000
Seller premium: -4.3 percent
5. December 31
Number of sales: 836
Median sales price: $230,500
Median automated valuation model: $240,701
Seller premium: -4.2 percent
6. October 27
Number of sales: 876
Median sales price: $282,000
Median automated valuation model: $294,000
Seller premium: -4.1 percent
7. October 9
Number of sales: 768
Median sales price: $241,000
Median automated valuation model: $251,000
Seller premium: -4.0 percent
8. August 4
Number of sales: 1,045
Median sales price: $280,000
Median automated valuation model: $291,000
Seller premium: -3.8 percent
9. December 26
Number of sales: 502
Median sales price: $235,000
Median automated valuation model: $244,171
Seller premium: -3.8 percent
10. November 22
Number of sales: 639
Median sales price: $269,000
Median automated valuation model: $279,022
Seller premium: -3.6 percent
Click to read ATTOM Data Solutions' list of the best and worst days to sell a house in Denver and access an interactive ADS heat map.
